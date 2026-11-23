Etecmo will be used for Driver-in-the-Loop simulation applications, supporting driver preparation and vehicle setup development.

CONCORD, N.C. (November 23rd, 2026) Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing announced today a new technology partnership with Etecmo to use the company’s advanced Simulation Suite for Driver-in-the-Loop (DIL) simulation applications for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. The collaboration between the Spanish technology company and RFK Racing will allow the 3-car race team to better support driver preparation and vehicle setup development.

Etecmo’s cutting edge DIL simulation allows drivers and engineers to work together in a virtual environment, preparing for races and evaluating vehicle setups without requiring the car to be physically on track.

RFK Racing is striving to build up its simulation capabilities by integrating this advanced DIL simulation technology, while providing Etecmo with an opportunity to expand its presence in the US motorsports market at the highest level of competition.

“Etecmo’s Simulation Suite takes our simulation capabilities to the next level. It will allow us to work closely with our drivers and evaluate new ideas in a controlled, repeatable environment before we get to the track,” said RFK Racing’s Director of Vehicle Dynamics & RFK Tek Alliance Samantha Lunt. “This partnership is an important step in strengthening our technical capabilities and continuing to improve how we prepare for every race.”

“Partnering with RFK Racing is an exciting milestone for Etecmo. Entering the world of oval racing and becoming part of the US motorsport culture is a fantastic opportunity for us. We are proud to bring our Driver-in-the-Loop simulation technology to a team with such a strong engineering culture and commitment to performance,” said CEO of Etecmo Emilio Lozano. “We look forward to supporting their drivers and engineers in race preparation and vehicle development while continuing to push the boundaries of simulation technology”

Etecmo Simulation Suite offers several advanced technical capabilities including:

Real-time ray tracing technology integrated into the simulation rendering engine.

Advanced tyre-terrain contact patch calculations.

Integration with high-resolution digital twins of racing circuits created from LiDAR scan data.

Distributed multi-image-generator configurations, allowing synchronized visual outputs across multiple rendering computers.

Both RFK Racing and Etecmo share a strong engineering-driven culture and a commitment to performance, innovation and improvement. The partnership’s success is highlighted by both companies’ attention to data, advanced technology and detailed preparation in achieving competitive advantages in NASCAR.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit https://www.rfkracing.com/and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.