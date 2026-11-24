Part 2 of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Golden State Invasion of California was held tonight at Plaza Park Raceway in Visalia, California. This was the makeup date, as this race was originally scheduled last Wednesday night, but was postponed due to heavy rains impacting the California area.

The first night took place Saturday night at Merced Speedway and saw Michael Kofoid win the race with a late-race problem from Justin Grant. While Kofoid claimed the first night, he had some heavy hitters to deal with tonight, as recently crowned NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was entered in the field along with O’Reilly Auto Parts Series regular Corey Day, who previously competed on Saturday night, finishing 19th. Larson’s most recent USAC National Midget race was last year at the season-ending race at Ventura Raceway, where he finished fourth after starting 14th.

With the USAC National Midget visiting Plaza Park for the first time ever in series history, many were looking to be the first to put their name on the trophy at the end of the night. It was only fitting that Jett Yantis was the first to put his name on the trophy following a caution-filled feature since he achieved his first-ever USAC National Midget victory over Kevin Thomas Jr. in what was a popular victory with the locals.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to win anywhere else other than Bakersfield (California, Yantis hometown), of course,” Yantis said in victory lane to Flo Racing. “That was amazing. KTJ (Kevin Thomas Jr.) kept me honest the whole time. That last corner, I got tight on the top, and I thought it was over, but we were able to muscle it to the win. Honestly, that car was so good all race, and I can’t thank my team enough. I want to thank all the fans, all the Plaza Park fans, you guys are amazing. I can see you guys flashing the lights before we go out, I think that’s pretty cool. It’s unreal.”

There were 26 midgets on the entry list for tonight’s race.

Feature Race Recap – 40-Laps – $5,000 To Win

TJ Smith started on pole position with Jett Yantis on the outside pole for the feature.

Before the green flag flew, Brecken Reese had stalled on the track due to his receiver radio not working properly. He was given his starting position back.

Smith led the first lap of the race before Yantis took the lead on the second lap off Turn 4 from Smith. The first yellow of the night flew shortly thereafter for Smith, as he was stopped up high in Turn 1. Prior to taking the lead, Yantis had a big moment with his car bouncing up the track a little bit in Turns 1 and 2.

Yantis led the field back to green once more with Grant behind him in the second position. Another yellow came out with 34 laps to go for two cars stuck together in Turns 3 and 4. The cars stuck together were Dane Culver and Broedy Graham.

The restart was short-lived after the previous yellow, however, as a car was seen on its side, bringing out the red flag. The driver was Jett Barnes, who was able to get out of his car safely after flipping off Turn 4.

Yantis had a great restart over Grant when the green flag was displayed again and got into a great rhythm. With 25 laps to go, Yantis began getting into lap traffic. Meanwhile, Cannon McIntosh took over the second position from Grant. McIntosh set his eyes on the leader and challenged for the lead a couple of times, but another caution was shown with 19 to go for the No. 94 of Hayden Wise, who was stopped in Turn 1.

A striking turn of events was seen with McIntosh, who brought out the caution flag with seven laps to go. McIntosh and Graham made contact with each other, and McIntosh was sent spinning around off Turn 2. Colton Robinson once again brought out the caution a lap later, and was turned backward on the backstretch.

The second red flag was brought out with four laps to go for Jakeb Boxell, who flipped in Turns 1 and 2. Similar to Barnes, Boxell was okay and out of the car.

Despite numerous yellow and red flags, Yantis held on to win his first career USAC National Midget victory over Thomas Jr. in a thriller at the checkered flag by 0.203 seconds.

🏁 In just his 5th start with the @USACNation National Midgets, @JettYantisRacin is a winner at @PlazaParkRace!#USAC | November 23 | Live on FloRacing 📺 pic.twitter.com/9EKShcZ4jJ — FloRacing (@FloRacing) November 24, 2026

Heat Race Recaps – Top Six Transfer – 10 Laps A Piece

Prior to the heat races, there was a hot lap and two-lap qualifying session. Yantis was fastest with a time of 11.305 seconds during hot laps. Thomas Jr. set the quick time in qualifying with a time of 11.476 seconds.

Marvin Mitchell was the last to go out in qualifying, but unfortunately, was not able to put down a lap as his car was unable to fire after being given two chances by officials to do so.

Heat 1 – Kale Drake had pole for the first heat. Boxell, who started on the outside pole, took the lead at the start/finish line to lead the first lap over Drake. Boxell went on to win the heat with Drake, Wise, Thomas Jr, Day, and Graham rounding out the transfers.

Heat 2 – Gavin Miller started on pole for the second heat. McIntosh led the first lap after passing Miller off Turn 4 at the start/finish line, similar to what Boxell did to Drake in the first heat. However, a caution flew with four laps to go for the No. 50 of Culver, who was stopped in the middle of Turns 1 and 2. Replays later showed that Robinson piled his car in the turn and made contact with the left front tire of Culver after Robinson’s right-rear smashed into Culver’s car.

💥 Contact for the transfer spot at @PlazaParkRace!#USAC | November 23 | Live on FloRacing 📺 pic.twitter.com/rvtYPDdnN4 — FloRacing (@FloRacing) November 24, 2026

Going back to green, Yantis challenged McIntosh for the heat victory, but McIntosh held on for the heat victory. Yantis, Miller, Jack Andreotti, Reese, and Robinson were the transfers.

Heat 3 – Larson had pole for the third and final heat. At the drop of the green, Larson did not get a good start, which allowed Kofoid to grab the lead going into Turn 1. Kofoid won the heat race, with Daison Pursley, Smith, Larson, Grant, and Jade Avedisian as the final transfers from the heat races.

For those that may have missed the feature, you can watch the highlights below.

Official Race Results Following Plaza Park Raceway

Jett Yantis Kevin Thomas Jr Justin Grant Kyle Larson Daison Pursley Corey Day Brecken Reese Jakeb Boxell Jacob Denney Kale Drake Michael Kofoid Jake Andreotti Dane Culver Colton Robinson Gavin Miller Mack Leopard Jade Avedisian TJ Smith Hayden Reinbold Hayden Wise Cannon McIntosh Logan Mitchell Bradley Cox Broedy Graham Jett Barnes

Up Next – Race 3 of the Golden State Invasion of California takes place Tuesday night at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, live on Flo Racing.