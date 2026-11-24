Racing fans know the pit crew: a team that brings tools, parts and expertise to the car instead of the other way around. Everyday car owners have their own, slower version of that idea. Mobile mechanics now change brakes in office car parks, swap batteries in apartment lots and run diagnostics in driveways across the country.

The model started as a side hustle for experienced techs and has grown into a real segment of the repair market. Some mobile operators are one person with a well-stocked van. Others run fleets of ten or twenty vans under one brand. This article looks at how the model works and what separates the operators who thrive from those who burn out in a year.

Why customers like it

The pitch is simple. You don’t lose half a day sitting in a waiting room or arranging a ride back from the shop. The mechanic comes to you, does the job while you work and leaves.

For routine work this is a strong offer. Oil changes, brake pads and rotors, batteries, alternators, starters, spark plugs, sensors and pre-purchase inspections all fit in a van. Fleet customers like delivery companies and car rental branches value it even more, because a vehicle off the road costs them money every hour.

Mobile service doesn’t replace the shop. Transmission rebuilds, engine work and anything that needs a lift or alignment rack still belong in a building. Smart mobile operators know where that line sits and partner with a local shop for the jobs they can’t handle on the street.

The van is the shop

A mobile mechanic’s van has to hold most of what a bay holds, minus the lift. Typical builds include:

A compact air compressor or a strong set of cordless impact tools.

A professional scan tool with up-to-date software for the brands the operator services.

Floor jack, stands and wheel chocks rated for the heaviest vehicles on the menu.

Fluid storage and a clean way to collect used oil and coolant for disposal.

A parts stock tuned to local demand, such as common batteries, pads and filters.

Battery and diagnostic jobs drive a lot of first calls. Modern vehicles also need battery registration after replacement on many models, which means the scan tool matters as much as the wrench.

The real challenge is the schedule

Shop mechanics wait for cars to arrive. Mobile mechanics drive to them, and every minute on the road is a minute without billable work. A one-van operator who books jobs in the order customers call can easily spend three hours a day driving across the same city twice.

Operators who grow past a single van learn to group jobs by area and time. Morning in the business district for fleet and commuter cars, afternoon in the suburbs for residential customers. They leave buffer for the brake job that turns out to need calipers, and they keep a list of nearby flexible jobs to fill a gap when a customer cancels.

Parts logistics add another layer. If the van doesn’t carry the right pads for a particular model, the mechanic either drives to a supplier mid-day or books a return visit. Both cost time. Good operators confirm the vehicle details, ideally the VIN, at booking and check stock before the van leaves in the morning.

Software that grew up with the trade

Early mobile mechanics ran on a phone, a paper diary and a lot of text messages. Larger operations now use the same kind of field service platforms that HVAC and plumbing companies rely on. A dispatcher sees every van on a map, assigns jobs by location and skill and pushes the day’s list to each mechanic’s phone. Customers get a text when the mechanic is on the way. The mechanic records the work, attaches photos of worn parts and collects a signature on the spot.

Tools built for general field service, such as Planado, handle this well because the logic is the same: a person with a vehicle and a skill set needs to be at the right address at the right time with the right parts. The photos of old pads or a corroded battery terminal double as proof for the customer and as a record if a warranty question comes up later.

What it takes to make money

Mobile operators often charge a call-out fee or price their labor above a shop’s rate to cover drive time. Customers accept it when the service is reliable. They don’t when the mechanic arrives two hours late.

The numbers that tend to separate profitable operators from struggling ones:

Jobs per van per day, which depends almost entirely on routing.

Return visit rate, driven by parts availability and diagnostic accuracy.

Share of fleet and repeat customers, which smooths out seasonal swings.

Weather matters too. Working on a car in the rain or in deep cold is slow and unpleasant. Operators in harsh climates often add a covered workspace or partner with a shop for winter months.

A trend with room to run

Car owners have grown used to having everything delivered, and auto repair is following that path. The mobile model won’t replace the neighborhood shop, but it has carved out a solid place for routine and urgent work. For mechanics who want to run their own business without leasing a building, a well-equipped van and a disciplined schedule are a realistic starting point.