Have you suffered serious injuries from a fall on a dangerously slippery floor in New York City? Wet floor falls can cause head injuries and broken hips. If the fall happened on someone else’s property because of an unsafe condition, you may be entitled to compensation for your medical bills. A New York City Slippery Floor Accidents Attorney can review the circumstances of your injury and discuss your legal options. Wet floors are a leading cause of slips and falls. Rainwater and melting ice and snow around building entrances can create dangerous conditions, and wet floors in grocery stores, caused by spills, can also create treacherous footing.

Where New York City Wet Floors Catch People Off Guard

Grocery stores, restaurants and bars, and shopping malls are common places for wet floor falls. Hotels and entertainment venues, office buildings, and landlords of apartment complexes can also be at fault. Hospitals, nursing homes, and medical offices see these falls too.

Schools, universities, and childcare facilities, airports, train stations, and other transit facilities can also be responsible. Government entities in charge of municipal buildings can be responsible too. If a property owner fails to remove accumulated water and spills, they could be liable for injuries caused by wet floors on their premises.

The Injuries a Wet Floor Fall Leaves Behind

Wet floors commonly lead to sprains and strains, cuts, bruises, and abrasions, and broken bones, particularly in the wrists, arms, ankles, and hips. Head injuries, including traumatic brain injuries, and back and spinal injuries are also common. Some of these injuries need surgery, and recovery can be long.

David Resnick and Associates has secured wet floor settlements for injured individuals. One case brought one point three million dollars for a woman who fell on a recently mopped floor in a New York Housing Authority building and needed surgery. Another brought nine hundred fifty thousand dollars for a woman who needed a total hip replacement after a fall in a Manhattan grocery store.

They Knew the Floor Was Wet, or They Should Have Known

To win a wet floor claim, you must show that you were lawfully on the property, as a customer, a social visitor, or someone hired to work there. Next, you must show that the owner had actual notice or constructive notice of the wet floor. In other words, they either knew about the danger or should have known.

Your attorney will need evidence to establish these elements. Photos and videos of the wet floor, surveillance footage showing your fall or how long the hazard existed, and accident reports all help. Statements from eyewitnesses, the shoes and clothing you were wearing, maintenance records, weather reports, and prior complaints about the same location help too.

What Your Claim Can Pay For

A New York City Slippery Floor Accidents Attorney can help you seek compensation for past, present, and future medical care. You may also recover lost wages while you were unable to work due to your fall injuries, and diminished earning potential if you suffer long-term impairment.

Pain, suffering, and emotional distress can also be compensated, along with damaged personal property. Relatively straightforward wet floor accident cases may be resolved within a few months. Cases involving more serious injuries, higher medical costs, or disputes about liability might take a year or longer to conclude.

When the Fall Happens on City Property, the Clock Runs Faster

Did you slip and fall at a city-owned property such as a subway station? If so, your claim could be complicated. You must submit a notice of your pending claim with the New York City Comptroller’s Office, and generally, it must be filed within ninety days of your injury. It is important to contact a New York City Slippery Floor Accidents Attorney today.

New York State sets a three-year deadline for filing your wet floor accident lawsuit. Certain circumstances can shorten this deadline, such as if the fall happened on government property and you must notify the government of a pending claim. Protect your rights by speaking with a premises liability lawyer as soon as possible.

Even If You Were Partly at Fault, You May Still Recover

Many people who slip and fall on wet floors ask whether they can pursue a claim if they were partly to blame. Maybe they missed a warning sign that was not obvious, or a handwritten notice peeling off a freezer case. The owner could have warned better, but the injured person should have been more alert, too.

The good news is that New York’s pure comparative negligence rule means you may still recover compensation if you were partially to blame for your fall. In such cases, any compensation the court awards you would be reduced in proportion to your share of fault. Your wet floor accident lawyer will seek evidence to minimize your share of fault.

Your Next Step Is a Free Conversation

Photograph the hazard and the surrounding area, and get the contact info of anyone who saw what happened. Report the accident to the property owner or manager and request a written incident report. Seek prompt medical attention, keep your records and receipts, then contact David Resnick and Associates as soon as possible.

A New York City Slippery Floor Accidents Attorney at David Resnick and Associates can build your claim while you heal. The firm investigates the accident, works with medical and financial experts, handles the paperwork, and negotiates forcefully for a fair settlement. You pay nothing upfront, and you only pay if and when the firm wins your case.