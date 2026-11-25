The 2026 Golden State Invasion of California continued on tonight with its third different track in the past four days and the special Jason Leffler Memorial race. On Saturday night, the USAC National Midget tour visited Merced Speedway for the Chase Johnson Classic, while on Monday night the tour traveled to Plaza Park Raceway in Visalia and Bakersfield Speedway at Kern for the third round.

So far, the winners have been Michael Kofoid on Saturday night and Jett Yantis on Monday night. Additionally, current points leader Jacob Denney entered tonight’s race with a 77-point lead over Kevin Thoms Jr. If Denney maintains his lead and leaves tonight’s race after the checkered flag is finished with 77 points or more, he would be able to clinch the title ahead of Saturday’s Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway.

Daison Pursley grabbed the lead early in the race and never looked back, going on to win the Jason Leffler Memorial, while Denney finished second enough to clinch this year’s championship.

“It’s good as it always is,” Pursley said to Flo Racing in victory lane about his car and night. “I feel like the driver has to keep up with it. Chad (Boat, Team Owner) and all of these CB Industries boys bring great prepared racecars, and it just goes to show night in and night out, all of us are sometimes running up front, at least one of us is. Super cool, super fun racetrack. I felt like they did a phenomenal job with heat races around the bottom, and thankfully the track moved up.

“I felt like I honestly wanted to qualify on the top down in (Turns) 3 and 4, I just didn’t know if it was (ready). I didn’t want to be the only one doing it and just went up there in the heat race, and tried to work it in and did the same thing in the feature. Everyone at Chad’s team does top-notch things, and I just get to be the lucky one to drive it.”

For more on Denney clinching the championship, see his quote below in the feature race recap underneath the embedded tweet.

There were 23 midgets entered for tonight’s race.

Feature Race Recap – 30-Laps – $12,500 To Win

Starting on the pole position was Justin Grant, with Pursley on the outside pole.

Before the race started, Cannon McIntosh came to a stop off Turn 4, and his car was brought to the work area for further attention. Despite the issue, McIntosh was able to return to the track before the green flag, but lost his original starting position of 22nd.

Grant had a great start and led the opening lap of the race, but Pursley took the lead with 27 laps to go at the start/finish line and cleared Grant going into Turn 1. However, a caution came out two laps later with 25 laps to go for Kale Drake, who was stopped sideways in the middle of Turns 1 and 2.

While going back green, Grant challenged Pursley for the top spot, briefly being side-by-side with him in Turns 3 and 4, but couldn’t complete the pass. With 10 laps to go, the top five were Pursley, Denney, Grant, Corey Day, and Thomas Jr. With seven laps to go, Denney started to insert himself into the picture by closing in ever so slightly on Pursley, albeit his run came short as Pursley managed the gap and went on to claim the Jason Leffler Memorial race.

Even though Denney finished in the runner-up spot, it was enough for him to clinch the 2026 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship.

“Just relieved,” Denney said to Flo Racing when asked about clinching the championship one race early. “I was all calm until last night, and I started worrying a lot. It’s just how fast it (points lead) can change. We had a really good points lead, and then we lost 30 points, I was thinking about losing another 30 points or to lose more. It can go in the other direction pretty fast. Thankfully, they got the car back to normal last night for the feature, and we charged back through the field and kept our nose clean. That was the most important thing there for how small it was.

“Tonight, we went back to our normal stuff, and we were just as good as we always are. Thanks to everyone who made this possible.”

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐔𝐒𝐀𝐂 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬! 🏆@JacobDenney11 of Galloway, Ohio has clinched his first career USAC @NosEnergyDrink Midget National Championship tonight at @BAKOSPEEDWAY!



It's also the record extending 14th USAC National Midget entrant title for @KKM_67 & the 12th for… pic.twitter.com/lVD3JKulvj — USAC Racing (@USACNation) November 25, 2026

Heat Race Recap – Top Six Transfer – 8 Laps A Piece

Prior to the heat races, there was a hot lap and a two-lap qualifying session. Thomas Jr. paced the hot lap session with a time of 14.442 seconds, while NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series star Day set the fast time in qualifying with a time of 14.289 seconds.

Heat 1 – Kyle Larson had pole for the first heat. With three laps to go, Larson was challenged briefly for the lead by Drake, but held on to win the first heat race. Larson, Drake, Kofoid, Denney, Yantis, and Day took the transfer spots.

Heat 2 – Gavin Miller started on pole for the second heat. During the heat race, Marvin Mitchell exited the racetrack and was relegated to last place. Miller was unchallenged and secured the heat race win and was followed by Pursley, Thomas Jr, Colton Robinson, Mack Leopard, and Bradley Cox the six transfers.

Heat 3 – Brecken Reese began on the pole for the third and final heat, and led wire-to-wire to grab the final heat race victory. He was followed by Jade Avedisian, Hayden Reinbold, Jakeb Boxell, Zach Daum, and Grant, rounding out the final transfers.

For those who missed the feature, you can watch the highlights below.

Official Race Results Following Bakersfield Speedway at Kern

Daison Pursley Jacob Denney Justin Grant Corey Day Kevin Thomas Jr Kyle Larson Michael Kofoid Jakeb Boxell Zach Daum Gavin Miller Jett Yantis Brecken Reese Jade Avedisian Mack Leopard Colton Robinson Kale Drake Bradley Cox Hayden Reinbold Broedy Graham Hayden Wise Cannon McIntosh Jake Andreotti Marvins Mitchell, DNS

Up Next – With tonight’s round now complete, the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget tour look ahead to completing its season with the season-ending championship race at Ventura Raceway with the famous Turkey Night Grand Prix, live this Saturday night on Flo Racing. Furthermore, there will be a practice night on Friday night for the midgets, along with a Sprint Car program also taking place.