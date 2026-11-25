When a housing association plans major repairs, one question can reshape the entire programme: can residents safely remain at home while the work takes place? If the answer is no, temporary accommodation becomes part of the maintenance plan, with consequences for scheduling, budgets and daily life. The same question can arise with far less warning when a serious hazard is discovered. For housing providers preparing for 2027, effective social housing decants depend on connecting decisions about repairs, residents and accommodation from the outset.

Higher repair standards are reshaping maintenance planning

Across UK social housing, providers are under pressure to maintain safe homes while upgrading buildings and managing limited resources. The legal requirements behind that work differ between nations, so an England-specific rule should not be treated as a single UK timetable. In England’s social rented sector, Awaab’s Law came into force on 27 October 2025 for emergency hazards and damp and mould hazards that present a significant risk of harm. It sets fixed timescales for landlords to investigate and respond to hazards within its scope, making the condition of a home an immediate operational consideration as well as a longer-term asset management concern.

Phase 2 is due to take effect on 30 November 2026. From that date, the requirements extend to further significant hazards, including excess cold and heat, falls, structural collapse, fire and explosions, electrical hazards and domestic hygiene. The government’s guidance on Awaab’s Law Phase 2 sets out the hazards covered and the duties landlords must meet. For maintenance teams, the practical implication is to consider early whether safety work can proceed with residents in place, rather than treating a possible move as a problem to solve once contractors arrive.

A decant is a sequence of linked decisions, not a single booking

Planned refurbishment and an unexpected hazard call for different speeds of response, but both require coordination between the landlord, residents, contractors and accommodation providers. The team needs to establish what work is necessary, whether the home can remain occupied, when access will be required and how long disruption may last. Under Awaab’s Law, where required safety work cannot be completed within the applicable timeframe, official guidance requires the social landlord to secure suitable alternative accommodation. That does not mean every repair requires a decant; it means the possibility of relocation must be assessed against the hazard, the work and the household’s circumstances.

Once a move is needed, apparently small gaps in property management logistics can affect the whole project. Accommodation dates have to align with contractor access, while residents need clear arrangements for belongings, keys and updates if the programme changes. A booking that ends before the home is ready may force another move, creating avoidable disruption and further expense. Keeping a shared record of decisions, contacts and expected milestones helps teams identify these conflicts before they become urgent, whether the move involves one household or several homes in a larger works programme.

Matching temporary accommodation to household needs

Suitable accommodation cannot be judged by vacancy and price alone. A household may need step-free access, enough space for children, proximity to school or work, or a location that preserves access to care and family support. The expected length of the stay matters too: a workable arrangement for a short emergency placement may be difficult to sustain during extensive building work. Housing teams should gather relevant needs directly from residents, explain the options and record why a proposed placement is appropriate for the people who will use it.

That assessment should continue after the move. If repairs take longer than expected, the suitability of a placement can change as travel, accessibility or household routines come under strain. A named contact gives residents a clear route for raising concerns, while regular reviews allow the landlord to respond before a temporary difficulty becomes a persistent one. This is particularly important where an urgent move left little time to compare initial options. Resident welfare is easier to protect when accommodation is treated as an ongoing decision, not a completed transaction.

What specialised relocation support can add

For housing associations managing several moves at once, a central accommodation search can bring structure to a fragmented market. Whether sourcing planned placements or UK emergency accommodation, one coordinated brief can set out location, household size, accessibility requirements, likely duration and budget, making it easier to compare viable options. Specialist tenant relocation services can also help keep availability checks and booking details together as the repair timetable develops. The landlord still needs to assess suitability, communicate with residents and retain responsibility for its decisions; external support is most useful when it gives those teams clearer options and fewer disconnected conversations.

Jigsaw Conferences provides planned decant and emergency accommodation support for housing associations. Its approach combines AI-supported search tools with human account management, an example of how technology can assist sourcing while people handle the circumstances behind a move. Professional assistance for housing association decant projects is most valuable when the accommodation brief reflects residents’ actual needs and remains connected to the works programme. The aim is not simply to find an available room, but to help housing teams make a practical placement decision under planned or urgent conditions.

Using data and AI without outsourcing accountability

Data can improve decant planning before any automated matching begins. Consistent records of household requirements, property access, repair milestones and accommodation options make it easier to spot when a placement no longer fits the schedule. AI-supported tools may help organise or compare options against those requirements, particularly when several searches are running at the same time. They should be treated as decision support rather than proof that an address is suitable: availability can change, descriptions may be incomplete and a resident may have needs that do not fit a standard search field.

Human review remains essential at the point of selection and throughout the stay. Teams need to check the information used for matching, limit access to sensitive resident details and be able to explain why an option was chosen. A clear record also helps when circumstances change and another placement must be considered. Used this way, technology can reduce administrative friction without obscuring the housing provider’s responsibility for safety, suitability and communication.

Keeping resident welfare and budget discipline in one plan

Budget control and resident welfare are often presented as competing priorities, but poor coordination can damage both. Repeated bookings, unnecessary moves and gaps between accommodation and repair dates create costs without improving the work. A more disciplined plan assigns responsibility for the suitability assessment, accommodation search, resident contact and contractor schedule before a move begins. It also records the assumptions behind the expected stay, so that a delay prompts a review of the placement and budget rather than an automatic extension.

The return home deserves the same attention as the initial departure. Residents need to know how completion will be confirmed, when they can regain access and whom to contact if the home or arrangements are not ready as expected. For planned housing association maintenance, that means building a decant pathway into the project timetable from the first assessment; for urgent cases, it means establishing the pathway as soon as immediate safety needs are addressed. As providers enter 2027, streamlined decant management is a practical way to keep infrastructure improvements, regulatory duties and the experience of residents moving in the same direction.