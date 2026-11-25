Seven Cells Pharmacy backs Sharp’s five-race ARCA schedule, opening March 27 at Hickory Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Nov. 25, 2026) — Hudson Sharp will drive the No. 24 Chevrolet for SPS Racing on a part-time schedule in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East in 2027. Seven Cells Pharmacy will sponsor the North Palm Beach, Florida, driver in all five races, starting with the East opener at Hickory Motor Speedway. Veteran crew chief Blake Bainbridge will lead the No. 24 team.

Hudson spent two seasons in Limited Late Models with Lee Faulk Racing, winning five races in 2025 and earning the track championship at North Carolina’s Tri-County Speedway. He moved up to Late Model Stocks full time in 2026. When the CARS Tour came to Tri-County in September, he drove from 25th to 10th. A month later, he qualified 11th and finished third for Nitro Motorsports in his ARCA Menards Series West debut at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in Bakersfield, California.

Hudson is a third-generation racer. His father, Scott Sharp, grew up helping after school in the Connecticut race shop of six-time SCCA national champion Bob Sharp. Scott later brought his own children to the races, just as Bob had done with him. A nine-time IndyCar race winner, Scott shared the 1996 Indy Racing League title and won the pole for the 2001 Indianapolis 500. In 2016, 20 years after his first Rolex 24 At Daytona victory, he won both Daytona and the Twelve Hours of Sebring with Extreme Speed Motorsports, the team he founded.

“I can’t wait to get the 2027 season underway and am extremely grateful for the opportunity to drive for SPS and work with Joe Farré, Billy Wheeler, and Blake,” said Hudson Sharp. “With the support of Seven Cells, I’m excited to continue climbing the ranks in the ARCA Menards Series. This season is shaping up to be great with a lot of cool tracks on the schedule, and I believe we’re putting all the right pieces together to have a successful season. I’m ready to get on track, compete for wins, and make the most of this opportunity.”

Seven Cells Pharmacy backed Sharp at Kern and will follow him to SPS. Based in Jupiter, Florida, the pharmacy works with health care providers to prepare and ship customized prescriptions. Learn more at sevencellspharmacy.com.

“We have closely followed Hudson’s impressive progression through the late model ranks and are thrilled to welcome him to the ARCA series,” said Joe Farré, owner of SPS Racing. “Stepping onto larger NASCAR tracks will be a fantastic opportunity for him to sharpen his skills and build toward a bright future in the sport. Beyond his talent behind the wheel, we are proud to welcome Hudson, his brother Jackson, and his father Scott into the SPS family—their enthusiasm and professionalism are a great fit for our culture. Good things happen when great people come together, and our competition team, led by Crew Chief Blake Bainbridge, has worked tirelessly to build a top-tier program for them.”

After Hickory, Sharp will race in his home state on April 17 when the East series makes its first visit to the Freedom Factory in Bradenton, Florida. He will race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on May 1, then head to Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan, for the June 5 national series race. His five-race schedule closes July 2 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, where the national and East series race together.

Fans can watch the March 27 opener live on FloRacing.

ABOUT SPS RACING

Joe Farré founded SPS Racing in 2023. The team fields Chevrolets in NASCAR and ARCA competition from its race shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, with corporate operations in Las Vegas. teamspsracing.com