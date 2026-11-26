The interior of an SUV can make a significant difference in everyday driving comfort. From seat materials and adjustable seating to infotainment technology and cabin convenience, the right features can make commuting, errands, and longer trips more enjoyable. The Mazda CX-5 offers multiple trim levels, allowing drivers to compare different combinations of comfort, technology, and interior finishes. Exploring a new Mazda CX-5 in Columbia, SC can help you evaluate these options and identify a configuration that suits your preferences.

Rather than choosing a trim based only on its name or price, consider how you use your vehicle and which cabin features would make the greatest difference in your routine.

Start With Your Preferred Seat Material

Seat upholstery is one of the first interior differences drivers notice. Depending on the model year and trim, the CX-5 may offer cloth, leatherette, or leather-trimmed seating. Each option provides a different appearance and feel.

Cloth upholstery can appeal to drivers who prefer a straightforward, practical cabin. Leatherette offers a more refined appearance and may be easier to wipe clean after everyday use. Leather-trimmed seating can provide an upscale atmosphere for those who prioritize premium interior finishes.

Think about how frequently passengers use the vehicle, whether you regularly travel with children or pets, and how much time you spend behind the wheel. These considerations can help you decide which material best matches your lifestyle.

Consider Front Seat Adjustability

Driving comfort depends on more than seat material. The ability to adjust the driver’s seat can be especially important when multiple people share one vehicle.

Some CX-5 trims offer manually adjustable seating, while higher configurations may include power-adjustable driver and passenger seats. Certain versions also provide memory settings that help restore preferred seating positions.

If you frequently share driving responsibilities, memory functionality can reduce the time spent readjusting the cabin. Drivers who take longer trips may also appreciate having more adjustment options to find a comfortable position.

During a test drive, check how easily you can reach the pedals, maintain a clear view of the road, and access the steering wheel and controls. A seat that feels comfortable during a short visit should also support your typical driving routine.

Look at Heated and Ventilated Seating

Climate-related seating features can improve comfort throughout the year. Heated front seats are useful during colder mornings, while a heated steering wheel can make winter driving more pleasant.

Ventilated front seats are another feature worth considering, particularly for drivers who experience warm weather and spend extended periods in the vehicle. Depending on the trim and model year, heated rear seats may also be available for additional passenger comfort.

Columbia drivers may find ventilation especially appealing during South Carolina’s warmer months. However, it is worth testing the available settings rather than assuming every trim includes the same equipment. Check whether the features are standard, optional, or limited to particular configurations.

Compare Infotainment and Display Options

The infotainment system is another important part of the CX-5 interior. Drivers use it for navigation, smartphone connectivity, audio, and other everyday functions.

The 2026 CX-5 lineup includes a 12.9-inch center touchscreen on the entry-level 2.5 S trim, while the Premium Plus adds a larger 15.6-inch display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration help connect compatible smartphones, although connectivity details can vary by trim.

Consider how you prefer to interact with technology. Some drivers value a larger display for viewing navigation and vehicle information, while others prioritize simple menus and convenient smartphone integration.

During your comparison, explore the screen layout, available controls, charging options, and audio system. These details can influence how convenient the cabin feels during daily use.

Evaluate the Cabin’s Sound and Atmosphere

Audio quality can make everyday travel more enjoyable, especially for drivers who listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks. Depending on the configuration, the CX-5 may offer an upgraded Bose audio system with additional speakers.

Higher trims can also introduce interior enhancements such as ambient lighting and a panoramic moonroof. These features contribute to the cabin’s overall atmosphere and may make longer journeys feel more relaxing.

Consider whether these additions would genuinely improve your driving experience. If sound quality is important, listen to the system at different volume levels during a test drive. If you prefer a brighter, more open cabin, experience the moonroof from both the driver’s and passenger’s seats.

Think About Passenger Comfort and Everyday Convenience

The front seats are important, but the rest of the cabin deserves attention too. Rear passengers may appreciate convenient air vents, accessible charging ports, comfortable seating, and sufficient room for their usual journeys.

The CX-5’s split-folding rear seatbacks provide flexibility when you need to carry passengers and larger items. A rear center armrest and available convenience features can also improve the experience for people sitting in the back.

If you regularly travel with family or friends, ask passengers to sit in the rear during a test drive. Check how easily they can enter and exit, whether they have enough personal space, and how convenient the available storage and charging arrangements are.

Match the Trim to Your Priorities

The best CX-5 trim depends on which features matter most. The 2.5 S may suit drivers who want a well-equipped cabin without prioritizing premium materials. The 2.5 S Select adds leatherette seating and additional convenience features, while the 2.5 S Preferred introduces heated front seats and more extensive driver-seat adjustments.

Drivers looking for a more upscale interior may prefer the 2.5 S Premium, which adds leather-trimmed seats, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and an upgraded audio system. The Premium Plus adds further technology and convenience equipment.

These features can vary by model year and vehicle configuration, so compare the equipment listed on the specific vehicles you are considering.

Make Your Decision After a Thorough Test Drive

A specification sheet is useful, but experiencing the cabin firsthand is often the best way to determine which trim feels right. Sit in each available configuration, adjust the seats, explore the infotainment system, and test the climate and convenience controls.

Also consider the price difference between trims. A higher configuration may include several attractive features, but the added expense is worthwhile only if those features support your daily needs.

Conclusion

Choosing a Mazda CX-5 trim based on interior features starts with understanding your priorities. Seat materials, adjustability, climate comfort, infotainment, audio quality, and passenger convenience all contribute to the driving experience.

By comparing these details and testing different configurations, you can find a CX-5 that balances comfort, technology, and value. The right trim is ultimately the one that makes everyday driving more enjoyable while providing the features you will use most.