November 26, 2026. Brad Ranson is set to return to the NASCAR Canada Series in 2027, this time with a full-time commitment after signing with BC Race Cars for the upcoming season.

Following a partial schedule in 2026, Ranson will return behind the wheel of the familiar No. 28 Chevrolet, the same car he debuted with during his first season of NASCAR Canada competition.

The 2026 season was a year of firsts for the Rockwood, Ontario driver. Ranson made his NASCAR Canada debut, competed at Markham for the first time and experienced oval track racing for the first time in his career. Along the way, he gained valuable experience while learning the demands of a new series and adapting to a variety of tracks and racing conditions.

Ranson also expanded his racing experience internationally, competing in the NASCAR Euro Series. His European campaign included several podium results and finishing second overall in the Challenger Series, providing additional seat time and valuable experience against international competition.

With a full season ahead in 2027, the focus shifts to building on those experiences, improving performance and delivering greater consistency from one race weekend to the next.

“I’m super excited to be locked in full time for 2027. I learned so much running this year, and we purchased the #28 racecar I ran with DJK Racing so that gives me a good foundation for next season. Every race we finished, we improved our position. If we can qualify a little better, that will make us more competitive too.

“I’ve had good conversations with Blaise (Csida) about preparing for the season, and having someone with his experience will be a big help for my development.”

Blaise Csida, owner and operator of BC Race Cars, is equally pleased to be bringing Ranson into the organization.

“We are so excited to have Brad join our team for 2027! With a year’s experience in the NASCAR Canada Series with DJ Kennington’s team, we are honoured that he chose BC Race Cars. We have big shoes to fill, but we are ready for the challenge and look forward to working with him!”

The move to BC Race Cars provides Ranson with an opportunity to build on his rookie campaign with a full-season program and the benefit of working alongside an experienced team as he continues his development in the NASCAR Canada Series.

After a season defined by learning new tracks, gaining experience and making progress, Ranson enters 2027 with a clear objective: take the next step and become a more consistent and competitive presence throughout the NASCAR Canada schedule.

Best Deal Print Solutions returns as a team supporter for 2027. Further details and partnerships for Brad Ranson and the #28 Chevrolet team with BC Race Cars will be announced in the coming weeks.

Photo: Brad Ranson racing of the #28 Wallace Chevrolet / Best Deal Graphics Camaro at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park