Ten years ago, outsourcing production was something a drug company did when it ran out of capacity. Today it is often the starting assumption. Small biotechs rarely build their own plants, mid-sized firms outsource the steps they do infrequently, and even large manufacturers hand off specialized processes rather than tie up capital in equipment they use a few weeks a year.

The result is a contract manufacturing sector worth well over a hundred billion dollars a year, and a crowded field of partners all claiming the same things: GMP compliance, flexible capacity, and a track record. For a sponsor with a sensitive or unusual formulation, the real question is not who can make the product. It is who can make it consistently, at the right scale, without the product degrading along the way.

CMO or CDMO: know which one you need

The first decision is how much of the work you are handing over. A contract manufacturing organization (CMO) produces a product that is already developed: you bring a locked formulation and a validated process, and they run it. A contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) also helps build the formulation and process in the first place.

The distinction matters because sponsors often hire a CMO for a product that is not really finished. If your stability data is thin, or your process has only ever run at bench scale, you need development support, and paying for it later in failed batches is far more expensive.

Most providers offer some mix of the following:

API manufacturing

Formulation and process development

Finished dosage forms: solid oral, liquid, topical and sterile injectable

Fill-finish into vials, syringes or cartridges

Specialized processes such as lyophilization (freeze-drying)

Packaging, labeling and regulatory documentation

Why lyophilization keeps showing up in outsourcing decisions

Water is the enemy of many active ingredients. Proteins unfold, enzymes lose activity, and reagents drift out of specification while they sit in solution. Freeze-drying removes that water under vacuum at low temperature, so the product can be stored and shipped dry, then reconstituted when it is needed.

The catch is that lyophilization is hard to do well and expensive to set up. A drying cycle has to be designed around the formulation’s thermal behavior, and a poorly tuned cycle can cause collapse, uneven moisture, or lost potency. That is why it is one of the steps sponsors most often outsource, even when they make everything else themselves.

A newer refinement is drying the formulation into individual beads instead of a cake in a vial or a tray of powder. Each bead carries a measured amount of material, which makes dosing more precise and simplifies assembly into kits, cartridges, or diagnostic tests. When you compare providers of pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, it is worth asking whether bead formats are an option for your product, because the format affects stability, handling, and downstream packaging.

The same technology is crossing into cosmetic actives

Pharmaceutical know-how rarely stays in pharma. Skincare formulators face a familiar problem: peptides, enzymes, vitamin C, and botanical extracts lose strength in water-based products, and preservatives added to protect them are increasingly unpopular with consumers.

Freeze-dried formats answer both concerns. A dry, single-dose bead that the user activates with water or serum keeps the active stable until the moment of use, and because there is little water in the product, it can often skip preservatives altogether. For brands and ingredient suppliers without their own drying equipment, freeze-dry beads contract manufacturing services offer a route to test the format at pilot scale before committing to a full launch.

The due diligence is the same as in pharma. Ask how the drying cycle will be developed and characterized, what batch sizes are realistic for early runs, and whether the records will support a transfer to a larger manufacturer later.

Seven questions to ask before you sign

Certificates on a website tell you a partner meets a minimum standard. These questions tell you whether they suit your product.

Which quality systems do you run, and which audits have you passed recently? GMP and ISO certifications should match your product category and target markets. Have you handled a formulation like mine? Ask for comparable projects, not just a list of capabilities. How is process development staged? Good partners agree acceptance criteria up front and sign off each stage before moving on. What are your minimum batch sizes? A large minimum can make early clinical or pilot runs uneconomic. Can the process be transferred? If you outgrow the partner, the documentation should let another site pick it up. Who will I actually talk to? A named project lead is worth more than a large sales team. How are deviations reported? You want to hear about a problem the day it happens, not in the batch record.

A note for manufacturers: buyers start with a search

The other side of this market is how contract manufacturers get found. Procurement teams and founders increasingly shortlist partners from search results and technical content well before they send an RFQ. A provider with strong capabilities but a thin website is often invisible at the stage when shortlists are made.

What works in this niche is unglamorous: clear pages for each process and dosage form, honest explanations of capabilities and limits, and technical articles that answer the questions buyers actually type. Because B2B buying cycles in pharma run for months, search visibility builds slowly too, which is why many specialist manufacturers treat it as a standing budget line and use ongoing monthly SEO services rather than a one-off website project.

The bottom line

Choosing a contract manufacturer is less about finding the biggest name and more about finding the right fit for your formulation’s weak points. If your product is sensitive to moisture or needs precise single-dose units, lyophilization and bead formats deserve a place on your shortlist, whether you work in drugs, diagnostics, or premium skincare. Ask hard questions early, insist on staged development, and pick a partner whose process you could hand over to someone else if you had to. That last test says a lot about how well they have documented the work.