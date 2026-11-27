Only 9% of the 2,000 executives Kyndryl surveyed for its first global Modernization Report, released on October 1, 2026, said they fully understand how their applications depend on one another, and close to half admitted that their modernization programs had fallen behind schedule. On platforms that handle millions of requests per second, that blind spot affects how teams sequence core and middleware upgrades.

The Market in 2026: Staged Programs and Parallel Cores

Banks feel the pressure first, since a payments core cannot be switched off for a weekend without customers noticing. DXC Technology, which develops the Hogan core banking platform and says it has worked on banking software for four decades, estimates in an analysis at https://dxc.com/insights/knowledge-base/blogs/core-banking-integration-challenges-and-strategies that the typical core banking system is about 20 years old and that replacing one outright can cost hundreds of millions of dollars over roughly three years. The same piece cites a 2025 Cornerstone Advisors study in which banks ranked lack of integration as their biggest technology problem, eight points above legacy systems. As alternatives to a full swap, DXC outlines coexistence (old and new components sharing traffic while modernization proceeds) and a parallel core installed next to the legacy one, an arrangement its CoreIgnite platform is built to orchestrate.

Analysts tracking the wider mainframe market report a similar preference for staged work. ISG, the Stamford, Connecticut, research firm, found in its 2026 Provider Lens study of global mainframe solutions that enterprises are replacing one-time transformations with multi-year programs built around continuity and controlled change. The U.S. edition of the study assessed 56 providers and placed DXC, Kyndryl, TCS and Wipro among the Leaders in three quadrants each.

Part of the reason legacy platforms persist is that their vendors keep adding capacity. IBM introduced the z17 on April 8, 2025, at One Madison, its new office building in Manhattan, after five years of development, and rates the machine at up to 35 billion transactions a day against 25 billion for the z16 (spread evenly, that is about four transactions for every person on the planet). During testing, engineers took the Telum II processor to Massachusetts General Hospital, where the hospital’s equipment was used to bombard the chip with alpha particles and cosmic rays. Tina Tarquinio, who heads product management for IBM Z and LinuxONE, told the launch audience that clients wanted to “execute more transactions” without trading away security or scale. In BMC’s 2026 survey of more than 1,300 mainframe practitioners and decision makers, 94% expressed long-term confidence in the platform.

What the TSB Migration Showed Regulators

When TSB moved its customer and corporate services to a new platform called Proteo4UK between April 20 and April 22, 2018, the system had been designed, built and tested by SABIS Spain, an IT subsidiary of the bank’s Spanish parent, Banco Sabadell. SABIS in turn depended on 85 third parties to deliver and run the platform. Some services stayed badly disrupted through the first week after go-live, problems reached every branch and a large share of TSB’s 5.2 million customers, and the bank did not return to business as usual until December 10, 2018.

Penalties followed four years later. Mark Steward, then the FCA’s executive director of enforcement and market oversight, described the failings as “widespread and serious” when the regulators announced on December 20, 2022, that the FCA had fined TSB £29.75 million and the PRA £18.9 million, the largest penalty the PRA had issued for operational failures. The combined £48.65 million already reflected a 30% discount for settling, without which it would have reached £69.5 million, and TSB had separately paid £32.7 million in redress to customers. The final notices, as summarized by law firms Geldards and Morgan Lewis, identified problems that migration planners still cite:

Although the programme had slipped and was being re-planned, TSB publicly committed to a new go-live date.

Testing missed risks that later surfaced in production, and the risk assessments carried out were narrow in scope.

Business continuity planning had not been designed for an incident of the size that occurred.

Both regulators found that TSB failed to manage the operational risks arising from its outsourcing arrangement with SABIS, its critical third-party supplier.

The incremental method most often contrasted with TSB has a botanical origin. Martin Fowler, who is chief scientist at Thoughtworks, borrowed it from the strangler figs he and his wife, Cindy, saw in the rainforests on the Queensland coast, vines that seed in the upper branches of a host tree and take years to root their way down to the soil around it. His post on the idea went up on June 29, 2004, as “Strangler Application,” and in 2019 he retitled it “Strangler Fig Application” to steer readers away from the violent sense of the word and back toward the tree. In practice the pattern places a routing facade in front of the legacy system, which then loses one business capability at a time to new services. Devsu, a software company, says that each service moved off the mainframe lowers MIPS consumption (the measure that largely sets mainframe licensing fees), so that in its account a bank can pay for the next stage with savings from the previous one.

In a write-up on the developer site BestHub, an engineer who led the 14-month migration of a 12-year-old Java monolith for a retail business also lists projects where the pattern went wrong, among them a SaaS vendor whose migration stalled in the parallel phase because gateway routing had been hardcoded into business code.

Middleware Upgrades at Millions of Requests per Second

Amazon’s own retail events give a sense of the load these layers carry. According to figures AWS published on October 6, 2026, Amazon DynamoDB handled more than 59 trillion requests between June 23 and June 26, the four days of Prime Day 2026, with a peak of 192 million requests per second, while Amazon SQS peaked at 213 million messages per second. If the z17’s 35 billion daily transactions are spread evenly over 24 hours, they come to roughly 405,000 per second, which puts the DynamoDB peak at about 475 times that rate.

For Apache Kafka users, the largest change in years arrived on March 18, 2025, with version 4.0, which completed a plan the community had proposed in 2020 as KIP-500 and removed ZooKeeper, the coordination service that had stored Kafka’s cluster metadata for about 14 years, in favor of KRaft, a Raft-based quorum that runs inside Kafka itself. Because 4.0 brokers ship without ZooKeeper client libraries, a ZooKeeper-based cluster first has to be migrated to KRaft on a 3.x release and only then upgraded. Version 4.0 also removed the v0 and v1 message formats along with MirrorMaker 1, and Amazon MSK, for its part, added in-place ZooKeeper-to-KRaft upgrades.

In the caching tier the disruption came from licensing. Redis Inc. announced on March 20, 2024, that the Redis core, distributed under the BSD license since 2009, would move to RSALv2 and SSPLv1 starting with version 7.4, and on March 28 the Linux Foundation announced Valkey, a fork of Redis 7.2.4 that AWS, Google, Oracle and Ericsson later backed. Redis 8, available from May 1, 2025, added AGPLv3 as a third license option, and Rowan Trollope, the company’s CEO, told The New Stack that the original license change had been only “medium successful.” Arch Linux had by then replaced Redis with Valkey in its official repositories, and Fedora maintainers had discussed removing it too, so a Redis Enterprise or self-managed Redis upgrade now came with a licensing review. At mainframe-centered banks, new Kafka-based services usually reach IBM MQ, which still carries messaging on many z/OS systems, through IBM’s open-source MQ source and sink connectors for Kafka Connect.

Apache’s upgrade notes for Kafka 4.0, AWS documentation for MSK and practitioner write-ups describe broadly similar precautions:

According to Apache, clients, including Kafka Streams and Connect, must run version 2.1 or later before the brokers move to 4.0.

Mirroring production traffic to the new cluster before any write path moves gives engineers a record-by-record comparison of outputs.

Cutovers are usually scheduled away from month-end batch runs and from retail peaks like Prime Day.

AI Moves Into the Migration Toolchain

AWS Transform, the agentic AI service that AWS made generally available on May 15, 2025, reads COBOL, JCL, CICS and DB2 code, writes documentation where none exists and proposes how a monolith can be split into components that run in the cloud. Asa Kalavade of AWS said in a re:Invent 2025 session that customers had pushed more than one billion lines of COBOL through the service, which AWS estimates saved over 800,000 hours of manual work, and in June 2026 the company added a traceable “reimagine” workflow that takes COBOL and PL/I applications from portfolio assessment to generated code. DXC Technology, a launch partner alongside Kyndryl, Infosys and HCLTech, has used AWS Transform to move mainframe COBOL applications onto DXC Assure Cloud, its insurance platform, and separately sells a Modernization-as-a-Service offering in which engineers check what the AI produces.

Kyndryl’s survey puts production use at 10% of organizations, which apply agentic AI mainly to dependency mapping, code conversion and documentation, while ISG’s U.S. report notes governance frameworks with human-in-the-loop checkpoints. In financial services, according to Kyndryl’s data, 21% of firms struggle to get value from modernization and 36% report a major improvement in customer experience. Martin Schroeter, Kyndryl’s chairman and CEO, said AI is “raising expectations for the business outcomes technology should deliver,” although few companies have so far published how AI-converted code performs at peak load.

Outlook

Kyndryl, ISG and DXC all describe modernization in 2026 as a multi-year process in which mainframes and cloud databases run side by side. Still unclear is how AI-converted COBOL performs under peak traffic, since little production data has been published, and how Valkey and Redis 8 will divide the caching market. Kyndryl’s next Modernization Report should show whether the share of programs behind schedule has changed.