DOHA, QATAR, 28 November 2026 – Mercedes’s George Russell will start the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2026 from pole position after recording the fastest lap in an exciting qualifying session at the Lusail International Circuit.

Having been behind his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli in all three practice sessions leading up to qualifying, Russell had the measure of the 2026 world champion with a superb 1m 21.695s lap. The British driver set his time on his first run in Q3, and neither he nor Antonelli could improve on it during their final attempts. The Italian finished just 0.128s behind.

“This is probably the best the car has felt all season,” said Russell, who secured the 13th pole position of his career and his first since Baku. It was also the first Mercedes front-row lock-out since Canada.

“I really enjoyed it out there today; our car has been on another level,” added Russell, who was also quickest in all three qualifying segments. “It’s the first time with this new package that we have got it into a sweet spot, and it’s great in the fast corners and this circuit has an abundance of them.

“It’s always incredible driving around this circuit — it’s so fast,” said the pole-sitter, as he praised the layout of the track from a driver’s perspective, which also played to the Mercedes’s strengths.

“The car has been brilliant this weekend, but every session in FP1, FP2 and FP3, I was behind Kimi, but from the first lap of qualifying the car felt great. This is always a track I really enjoy driving, one of the best on the calendar!”

Behind the dominant Mercedes duo, there continued a two-by-two formation, with Lando Norris leading the chasing group in his McLaren, just ahead of his team-mate Oscar Piastri. They were followed by the two Red Bulls, with Isack Hadjar qualifying ahead of Max Verstappen by just 0.041s.

Charles Leclerc will start tomorrow’s 57-lap race from seventh, ahead of Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls), his Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton and the second Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson, who rounds out the top 10.

Qualifying got underway at 9pm local time, with the three slowest teams eliminated in Q1: Williams, Aston Martin and Cadillac. The margins were tighter in Q2, with Haas racer Ollie Bearman narrowly missing the cut to the top ten by 0.24s.

Nevertheless, he was still delighted with his lap around the 5.4km circuit, exclaiming on team radio: “Why does P11 feel like pole!” He was eliminated from Q2 alongside his team-mate, both Alpine cars and the two Audis.

Earlier in the day, Antonelli was fastest in a relatively trouble-free Free Practice 3. He topped the timesheets with a 1m22.400s lap, comfortably ahead of Russell by 0.249s. Initially, Russell was the quickest of the two Mercedes drivers, but his time was eclipsed midway through the session following a second run on a new soft tyre.

The one-two for Mercedes continued their domination of all three practice sessions, as they finished ahead of the two Red Bulls of Verstappen and Hadjar, followed by Leclerc and the two McLarens.

After missing much of FP2 with his spin, Pierre Gasly was one of the first runners onto the track in his Alpine, accumulating mileage around the 16-turn track. There were fewer cars running wide in this early evening session than yesterday, with Norris one of the few drivers to do so after suffering a snap of oversteer at the high-speed Turn 14.

Despite Alpine’s Franco Colapinto feeling he was impeded by the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll in the final moments of the session, the stewards deemed no further investigation was necessary.

Stenshorne takes dominant F2 win

Starting the reverse grid race from pole position, Norway’s Martinius Stenshorne dominated the Formula 2 Sprint Race, taking the chequered flag more than 10 seconds ahead of Invicta Racing’s Joshua Duerksen. It wasn’t without drama for the Rodin Motorsport driver, however, as he twice had to negotiate a Safety Car restart to maintain his lead. In this historic 250th F2 race, Mexican Noel León rounded out the podium in his Campos, finishing third.

Stenshorne converted his pole into an immediate lead off the line, while behind him, front-row starter Freddie Slater, making his F2 debut, was beaten into Turn 1 by his Invicta team-mate Duerksen.

There was plenty of action in the opening laps, with Hitech’s Ritomo Miyata spinning, before Spaniard Mari Boya parked his Prema machine on the side of the track on lap six, prompting the first Safety Car deployment.

The race resumed on lap 10, with Stenshorne maintaining the lead over Duerksen and Slater. However, the latter then suffered a technical problem and stopped at the side of the circuit. Meanwhile, Trident racer John Bennett spun on the exit of the final corner and pirouetted down the pit lane entrance.

Once Bennett’s and Boya’s cars had been removed, the race restarted on lap 13, with Stenshorne leading Duerksen and León now up to third following Slater’s retirement. Behind the top three, attention turned to the Drivers’ Championship battle, with Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov (ahead of rookie Ugo Ugochukwu) and Alpine Academy driver Alexander Dunne.

It was a close fight throughout the race, but unfortunately for tomorrow’s pole sitter Ugochukwu, he spun at Turn 9 while chasing down Tsolov. He then pitted for a set of soft tyres in the closing stages and set the fastest lap of the race on the final lap, despite finishing down the order.

Tsolov held onto fourth ahead of Dunne in his bid to win the outright title, with more points on offer in tomorrow’s Feature Race, which gets underway at 3pm local time.

Meanwhile, away from the on-track action, there was plenty of excitement at the Fan Forum, where the crowd were treated to guest appearances from the F1 drivers for a second day running. On stage, the drivers took part in a basketball challenge in recognition of Qatar hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup next year. To round out the day, Ahmed Saad played a performance on the Lusail Live stage.

Tomorrow’s 57-lap FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2026 gets underway at 7pm local time.

About Lusail International Circuit:

Lusail International Circuit (LIC) is Qatar’s premier motorsport and entertainment destination, featuring a world-class FIA Grade 1 and FIM Grade A circuit, bespoke hospitality lounges, and state-of-the-art facilities to host international, regional, and community events.

Since opening in 2004, LIC has been the home of MotoGP™, staging the first-ever full night race in the championship and remaining the only circuit on the calendar to do so. In 2021, it welcomed Formula 1® with the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix and secured a ten-year agreement to host the race through 2032. Following an extensive upgrade completed in 2023, LIC now features the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest motorsport pitlane building (402.1m), featuring 50 pit boxes – the largest of any Formula 1® circuit, expanded grandstands, premium hospitality, and new vantage points such as Lusail Hill at Turn 1.

In 2024, LIC expanded its portfolio further by debuting the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season with the “Qatar 1812 KM” – a race named in honor of Qatar National Day. Under its agreement, Qatar will remain on the WEC calendar until at least 2029, making LIC one of only two circuits in the world to host all three pinnacle motorsport championships: Formula 1®, MotoGP™, and WEC.

Beyond global motorsport, LIC is deeply committed to the local community. The circuit regularly opens for public track days, giving enthusiasts a chance to experience the venue first-hand. In addition, mixed training sessions (cycling and running) promote fitness and well-being, making LIC not only a sporting landmark but also a hub for healthy lifestyles and community engagement in Qatar.

As a flagship venue under the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), Lusail International Circuit embodies Qatar’s passion for motorsport, hospitality, and innovation, creating unforgettable experiences for fans and competitors from around the world.