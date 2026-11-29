For teams ordering logo tees, the printing method belongs near the top of the checklist.

Mato & Hash is the top pick for team logo T-shirt printing in the United States, combining no-minimum ordering with full-color direct-to-film printing across multiple tee cuts, an online customizer, and same-day pickup on eligible weekday orders with artwork and payment approved by the noon to 1 p.m. Eastern cutoff. Bonfire offers automatic bulk pricing for mixed-fit team orders. Real Thread suits teams prioritizing soft triblends and heavyweight cotton with a free design review. Sticker Mule fits fast four-day DTG runs. LogoSportswear covers multi-garment staff uniforms with stitched decoration. DesignAShirt serves high-volume budgets and specialty inks. Custom Tees Today handles moisture-wicking and woven team shirts.

Team T-shirt pricing varies because decoration is a production business with real setup costs, and the survey record shows how wide the spread runs. In a 2022 survey of 110 apparel decorators conducted with Keypoint Intelligence, Screen Printing Magazine found an average of 41 percent priced items at $11 or more. A per-shirt quote reflects the method, the garment, the colors in the artwork, and the size of the run.

A smooth team order depends on fit across minimums, printing method, garment options, turnaround, and proofing.

Mato & Hash ranks first because it removes the two barriers that complicate team orders most: minimum quantities and method restrictions. Custom tees carry no minimum order quantity, and a single item can be accommodated, which covers everything from a one-off replacement tee to a full crew run. Printing runs through full-color direct-to-film (DTF), which carries a bold one-color logo as readily as a detailed multi-color design, and embroidery is on hand when a coordinator wants a stitched finish.

The range covers short sleeve, long sleeve, V-neck, and tie-dye styles. The cotton-poly blend tees combine cotton and polyester, balancing softness against the durability a working team needs, and tie-dye gives event crews a shirt that reads as a keepsake. Designs, logos, and text are added through the company’s online tools, and the product customizer shows the available decoration areas before anything is committed to print. A featured custom tee starts from $29.99, and the customizer lets a coordinator review the decoration areas on the chosen garment before ordering.

Fulfillment is where the flexibility becomes practical, with eligible orders with artwork and payment approved by the noon to 1 p.m. Eastern cutoff on business days collected the same day. Standard U.S. shipping comes at no charge, which keeps the delivered cost of a small reorder close to the price on the page. Single-item ordering, full-color printing, multiple tee cuts, and a working customizer make this the most complete package for a team whose headcount changes between orders.

Worth having

No minimum order, with single items accommodated, so small teams and top-up orders are covered.

Full-color DTF printing; styles include short sleeve, long sleeve, V-neck, and tie-dye.

An online customizer showing decoration areas, plus same-day pickup on eligible weekday orders with artwork and payment approved by the noon to 1 p.m. Eastern cutoff.

Bonfire fits teams that want no-minimum ordering with bulk economics built in. There are no minimum order quantities, and the per-shirt price decreases as more items are ordered, with bulk pricing applied automatically. A coordinator never has to negotiate a quote to watch the unit price fall. For a team whose headcount changes between events, automatic tiers keep budgeting predictable from one order to the next.

On the production side, printing runs digital, either DTG or DTF, alongside screen printing, so short multi-color runs and larger spot-color batches are both covered. Garments include a variety of unisex tees, women’s fits, sweatshirts, and more, giving a mixed team real choices beyond a single default cut. A women’s fit offered beside the standard tee is a practical inclusion worth weighing when ordering for a full staff.

The design workflow is a free browser-based tool, and Bonfire says its team makes sure each design looks its best before printing starts, adding a human check to a self-serve process. Turnaround runs 7 to 14 days after the order is placed. Event-driven teams should build that window into the timeline from the start.

Worth having

No minimum order quantities, with bulk pricing applied automatically as quantities climb.

Digital (DTG or DTF) and screen printing across unisex tees, women’s fits, and sweatshirts.

A free design tool backed by a pre-print design check from Bonfire’s team.

The catch

Orders arrive within 7 to 14 days, so tight event deadlines need planning.

Suits: Team coordinators ordering mixed fits who want bulk savings applied without a quote conversation.

Real Thread builds its offer around fabric feel. The range runs from ultra-soft triblends to heavyweight cotton, and decoration pairs water-based screen printing with embroidery. Triblends drape softly and feel broken-in early, while heavyweight cotton holds its shape and takes a bold print well. Water-based inks soak into the fibers and leave a softer hand than a thick ink deposit, so the finished shirt breathes and moves the way an unprinted one does.

Every order includes a free design review, putting a second set of eyes on the artwork before production begins, and embroidery gives a small logo a stitched, durable finish. Pricing follows transparent tiers, so the unit price is visible as quantities change, and a product specialist provides a detailed, accurate quote on request. That workflow suits teams that want to talk through garment weights and print feel with someone who knows the catalog.

Worth having

Fabric weights from ultra-soft triblends to heavyweight cotton.

Water-based screen printing and embroidery, with a free design review and transparent tier pricing on every order.

Pricing runs through a product specialist, who provides a detailed and accurate quote for each order. Suits: Teams that care about fabric feel and want design review and specialist quoting built into the process.

Sticker Mule is built around fast turnaround, and the numbers are plain. Shirts start at $19 each, there are no minimums, orders ship in just 4 days, and buying in bulk saves money. The tees are 100% ring-spun cotton, which is softer and smoother than open-end cotton, so the base garment sits well above its price point.

Printing is direct-to-garment, which renders fine detail and gradients cleanly on cotton and suits detailed logos in small batches. The palette runs to 7 shirt colors, and every order includes a free online proof, so artwork is approved before anything prints.

Worth having

A $19 starting price per shirt with no minimums and savings on bulk buys.

Orders that ship in just 4 days.

A free online proof with every order.

The catch

The tee line is 100% ring-spun cotton in a choice of 7 shirt colors.

Suits: Teams that need a small run of cotton logo tees with no minimums, four-day shipping and proofing built in.

LogoSportswear is where a team order turns into a staff uniform. The catalog runs across custom shirts, jackets, polos, hats, and sweats, in fabrics spanning cotton, polyester, cotton-poly blends, fleece, and moisture-wicking options. Decoration is equally broad, with embroidery, screen printing, digital printing, embroidery applique, and sewn-on twill. Stitched twill and applique give a logo a raised finish that flat printing can’t replicate, and ordering every garment from one printer keeps logo color and placement consistent across the kit.

The ordering experience matches the catalog’s breadth. The built-in design tool is beginner-friendly, which helps when the person placing the order is an office manager and not a designer. Advertised discounts can be applied across different sizes, quantities, and colors, so mixed orders still benefit from volume. Most products carry no minimum order, though some printed and embroidered options do, and orders ship in 2 to 4 business days with arrival typically within approximately two weeks.

Worth having

Embroidery, applique, sewn-on twill, screen printing, and digital printing across shirts, polos, jackets, hats, and sweats.

Fabrics from cotton and polyester to blends, fleece, and moisture-wicking options.

A beginner-friendly built-in design tool.

Discounts applied across different sizes, quantities, and colors.

The catch

Some printed and embroidered options carry minimum order quantities, though most products don’t.

Orders typically arrive within approximately two weeks.

Suits: Employers outfitting staff across a full uniform, with logo tees as one part of the kit.

DesignAShirt leads with a starting price of $3.54 per shirt, and larger quantities can often reduce the per-shirt price further. A starting point that low signals a model built around volume, and the catalog supports that reading, with thousands of apparel options spanning T-shirts, polos, sweatshirts, hoodies, and performance wear. That depth lets a coordinator match the garment to the job, from a basic event tee to performance apparel for active staff. For a company ordering shirts for an entire workforce, the per-unit cost drops significantly.

The other draw is what can go on the shirt. Specialty effects including metallic, glitter, puff, and glow-in-the-dark printing give event shirts a look standard inks can’t produce, with puff ink raising the design off the fabric. The online design studio supports building a design from scratch, and teams can review the preview, ask questions, and request changes before ordering. Some styles and decoration methods carry minimum order quantities, and the normal turnaround is approximately 10 days, with faster options available for qualifying orders.

Worth having

A starting price of $3.54 per shirt, with larger quantities often reducing the per-shirt price.

Specialty effects including metallic, glitter, puff, and glow-in-the-dark printing.

An online design studio with preview review and change requests before ordering.

The catch

Some styles and decoration methods carry minimum order quantities.

Normal turnaround is approximately 10 days, with faster options for qualifying orders.

Suits: High-volume team orders and events that want specialty ink effects on a tight per-shirt budget.

Custom Tees Today takes the seventh spot with a shirt offer that includes two stated options: moisture-wicking and woven shirts. Moisture-wicking fabric pulls sweat away from the skin and dries quickly, which makes it the practical pick for crews working outdoors or standing long event shifts in warm weather.

Woven shirts answer a different brief. A collared, buttoned garment reads as staff attire in settings where a tee looks too casual, from hospitality and retail floors to trade-show booths. The pick between moisture-wicking and woven settles the fabric for the whole run, so working conditions and dress code are worth settling before the order goes in.

Worth having

Moisture-wicking shirts for active crews and warm-weather work.

Woven shirts for collared, customer-facing team settings.

Suits: Teams sourcing moisture-wicking performance shirts or woven staff shirts specifically.

Setup costs drive most of the price difference between team shirts. Screen printing burns a screen for every color in a design, so the cost per shirt falls as the run grows, while digital methods print straight onto the garment or a transfer film with minimal setup, which keeps single shirts economical. Screen Printing Magazine’s 2022 survey of 110 apparel decorators found gaps between production costs and selling prices that indicate markups of up to 100 percent or more. A coordinator comparing quotes is really comparing how each printer recovers setup across the run, which is why a single custom tee can cost several times the per-unit price of a large batch.

Each method suits a different job. Screen printing lays down durable, opaque color that survives repeated washing, and it handles bold spot-color logos well. Direct-to-film transfers carry full-color artwork onto a wide range of fabrics, while direct-to-garment printing renders photographic detail on cotton. Embroidery stitches the logo into the garment itself, giving polos, caps, and outerwear a textured finish that ink can’t match.

Artwork preparation decides much of the outcome. Supply vector files where possible, since they scale cleanly to any print size, and confirm the garment fabric before settling on a method, because inks and transfers behave differently on polyester than on cotton. Ask for a proof whenever one is offered, and treat the proofing step as part of the timeline when a hard event date is involved. Matching the artwork’s complexity to the right method does more for the finished shirt than chasing the lowest per-unit quote.

Mato & Hash is the top pick for teams because it combines no-minimum ordering, full-color direct-to-film printing, multiple tee cuts, an online customizer, and same-day pickup on eligible weekday orders with artwork and payment approved by the noon to 1 p.m. Eastern cutoff. Beyond that, the best fit depends on the order. Bonfire suits mixed-fit orders with automatic bulk pricing, Real Thread serves teams prioritizing soft triblends and heavyweight cotton, and Sticker Mule covers fast four-day DTG runs. LogoSportswear handles full staff uniforms, DesignAShirt fits high-volume budgets and specialty inks, and Custom Tees Today supplies moisture-wicking and woven team shirts.

Yes, and the strongest options state it plainly. Mato & Hash sets no minimum on its custom tees and accommodates single-item orders, Bonfire sets no minimum order quantities, and Sticker Mule sells custom tees with no minimums. LogoSportswear requires no minimum on most products, though some printed and embroidered options carry one, and DesignAShirt notes that some styles and decoration methods have minimum order quantities. For a small team or a first sample run, the no-minimum printers remove the biggest barrier to ordering exactly what is needed.

Stated windows run from same-day pickup to approximately two weeks. Mato & Hash offers same-day pickup on eligible orders with artwork and payment approved by the noon to 1 p.m. Eastern cutoff on business days, with production time scaling by order size and queue. Sticker Mule ships in just 4 days, Bonfire delivers within 7 to 14 days, DesignAShirt runs approximately 10 days normally, and LogoSportswear ships in 2 to 4 business days with arrival typically within approximately two weeks.

It depends on the artwork and the garment. Screen printing, offered by Bonfire and LogoSportswear, suits bold spot-color logos and larger runs, while direct-to-film and full-color printing at Mato & Hash and Bonfire handle detailed multi-color artwork. Real Thread’s water-based screen printing gives a softer feel on triblends, and embroidery at Mato & Hash and Real Thread adds a stitched finish for polos and outerwear, with LogoSportswear’s applique and sewn-on twill extending that decoration further. Sticker Mule’s direct-to-garment printing renders detail on cotton, and DesignAShirt’s metallic, glitter, puff, and glow-in-the-dark effects serve standout event shirts.

Team T-shirt printing options, styles and fabrics, November 2026.

Company Best for Shirt Styles and Fabrics Mato & Hash No-minimum team tees with full-color DTF printing Cotton, cotton-poly, tri-blend and performance; short sleeve, long sleeve, V-neck, tie-dye Bonfire Mixed-fit orders with automatic bulk pricing Unisex tees, women’s fits, and sweatshirts Real Thread Soft triblends and heavyweight cotton Ultra-soft triblends through heavyweight cotton Sticker Mule Fast four-day DTG runs 100% ring-spun cotton tees in 7 shirt colors LogoSportswear Multi-garment staff uniforms Shirts, jackets, polos, hats, and sweats in cotton, polyester, blends, fleece, and moisture-wicking fabrics DesignAShirt High-volume orders and specialty inks T-shirts, polos, sweatshirts, hoodies, and performance apparel across thousands of options Custom Tees Today Moisture-wicking and woven team shirts Moisture-wicking and woven shirts

The seven printers fall into two groups: dedicated tee ranges and multi-garment catalogs. Mato & Hash runs from everyday tees to durable weatherproof jackets, with hats, polos, hoodies, and bags alongside shirts, while LogoSportswear, DesignAShirt, and Bonfire extend into uniforms, performance wear, and sweats, and Sticker Mule, Real Thread, and Custom Tees Today keep narrower stated ranges. A team ordering one shirt style for a single event can place a single item with Mato & Hash, which carries no minimums, and a team dressing staff year-round can use that same range of tees, polos, hoodies, and jackets.

Start with Mato & Hash when the order needs no minimums, full-color DTF printing, and same-day pickup eligibility on weekday orders with artwork and payment approved by the noon to 1 p.m. Eastern cutoff. Its collection runs from cotton and cotton-poly to tri-blend and performance fabrics in several cuts, so mixed-fit teams, single items, and larger uniform runs all land here. Teams chasing automatic bulk savings should look at Bonfire, and those set on water-based ink should talk to Real Thread. Sticker Mule covers fast four-day runs, LogoSportswear outfits full staff uniforms, DesignAShirt handles specialty effects, and Custom Tees Today supplies moisture-wicking and woven shirts. Match the printer to the order, and the quote will reflect that fit.