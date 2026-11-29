The famous Turkey Night Grand Prix was held on Saturday night at Ventura Raceway. While the champion may have already been decided, a race winner was yet to be decided. A unique format was seen with the top 10 locking into the feature from the qualifying session, while the top four transferred from the qualifying race to the main event. Meanwhile, finishers fifth through eighth had to go to the Last Chance Qualifier to make it to the feature.

Jacob Denney not only picked up the championship on Tuesday, but he also went on to win the season finale race as well after passing Kale Drake late in the race and taking the lead.

“This is a dream of mine to race for KKM (Keith Kunz Motorsports), you know, watching Tanner (Holmes) and everybody come through there when I first started watching dirt racing,” Denney said to Flo Racing in victory lane. “I’ve always wanted to race for them, and to win three national championships across three series is pretty special. I can’t thank them enough. I didn’t really think at the time they gave me the opportunity, I didn’t deserve it, but I’m glad we could make every little bit of it count. I wanted it so bad tonight. I’ve never been emotional after winning a race, but I wanted to win for them and the last race so bad.

“I was going to flip it over if I had to win that race, and I made a huge mistake at the start of the race. I kind of got flustered there, and I told myself, ‘I got 98-laps tonight. That’s three features and a heat race.’ I got plenty of time to figure it out. I could never have imagined my time at KKM going as well as it did. I was just hoping to get five wins the first year we won 16 and I can’t thank them guys enough, they gave me a great racecar. They keep it prepared and never falls apart, and that’s what it takes to win races and championships. I’m just so thankful I got to do it with those two years I did.”

Feature Race Recap – 98-Laps – $15,000 To Win – Caution Laps Do Not Count

Starting on the pole for the feature was Jason McDougal, with Jett Barnes on the outside pole.

McDougal led the first lap with a clean start. The first caution flew with 91 laps to go for Logan Seavey with a left-rear flat tire in Turns 1 and 2. Another yellow came with 87 laps to go for Jake Swanson for his engine expiring in Turns 3 and 4. The third yellow flew on the restart for two cars stopped in Turns 1 and 2, with Bradley Cox and Drake Cardey.

With 76 laps to go, the caution was displayed for Mack Leopard, who flipped upside down in Turns 3 and 4. A caution flew with 71 laps to go for Jett Yantis, who was sideways in Turn 3.

Drake took the lead with 65 laps to go off Turn 4 after the original leader of McDougal broke and went to the infield. Drake’s dominating lead was brought to a halt with a yellow flag with 42 laps to go, as Zach Daum was stopped in Turn 4.

After the restart, Gavin Miller challenged for the lead with Kyle Larson lurking behind in the third position. For the next remaining laps, Larson and Miller battled with each other before the two made contact in Turns 3 and 4. Larson was then hit by Kevin Thomas Jr. and Daison Pursley.

With 25 laps to go, a three-car battle for the race lead with Drake, Jacob Denney, and Miller. With 18 laps to go, Denney attempted a slider on Drake in Turns 1 and 2, but was unsuccessful in doing so. A caution, however, flew with 12 laps to go for Larson, who was turned backward.

With 11 laps to go, both Drake and Denney were side-by-side with each other on the backstretch entering Turns 3 and 4. Two laps later, Denney took the lead at the start/finish line and cleared Drake in the middle of Turns 1 and 2. Denney went on to win the race for the first time in his career over Miller.

🏆 Storybook ending for @KKM_67, who will go out on top as @USACNation Champions and Turkey Night Grand Prix winners with @JacobDenney11!#USAC #TurkeyNightGP | November 27-28 | Live on FloRacing 📺 pic.twitter.com/cvLAfQqRnF — FloRacing (@FloRacing) November 29, 2026

Qualifying Race Recaps – Top Four Transfer – 10 Laps A Piece

Before the qualifying races took place, there was a hot lap and qualifying session with the Top 10 in qualifying locking themselves into the feature.

Drake was fastest in hot laps with a time of 12.042 seconds. Locking themselves into the feature were McDougal, Barnes, Drake, Denney, Miller, Dane Culver, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, Drake Cardey, and Kevin Thomas Jr.

Qualifying Race 1 – Justin Grant had pole for the first qualifying race. A caution flew with seven laps to go for a three-car stack up in Turns 1 and 2. The cars were J.J. Yeley, Connor Spier, and Braydin Collie. The 71 of Bryan Drollinger was also stopped.

Another caution was seen on the restart with two cars tangling together on the backstretch with Yeley and Drake Edwards.

The caution was once again flown with four laps to go for Collie, who was stopped in the middle of Turns 3 and 4.

Cautions breed cautions in the first qualifying race as another was displayed in Turns 1 and 2 on the restart. Brayton Roberts, Collie, and Anthony Bruno were involved.

Two laps passed before another caution flew with two laps to go for Roberts, which was stopped in Turn 4.

Eventually, the checkered flag flew with Grant winning the qualifying race, with Colton Robinson, Justin Peck, and Brecken Reese transferring.

Qualifying Race 2 – Bradley Cox had pole for the second qualifying race. The second qualifying race was much cleaner with zero cautions compared to the first qualifying race. Cox won the race with Larson, Jake Swanson, and Yantis taking the transfers.

Qualifying Race 3 – Daum had pole for the third and final qualifying race. The first yellow was flown on the initial start for two cars sideways in Turns 1 and 2. Kyle Hawse and Hailey Lambert were the ones involved.

Daum fended off a late rally from Cannon McIntosh to win the last qualifying race. Moving on were Daum, McIntosh, Leopard, and Hayden Wise moving on.

Winning the Last Chance Qualifier was Ryan Bernal. Also moving on were Drake Edwards, Yeley, and Corey Day.

For those who may have missed it, you can watch the highlights below.

Official Race Results Following The Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway

Jacob Denney Gavin Miller Justin Grant Kale Drake Zach Daum Jett Barnes Justin Peck Brecken Reese Cannon McIntosh Colton Robinson Jakeb Boxell Bradley Cox Jett Yantis Drake Edwards Hayden Reinbold Drake Cardey Hayden Wise Kyle Larson Daison Pursley Kevin Thomas Jr Dane Culver Logan Seavey Corey Day J.J. Yeley Ryan Bernal Jason McDougal Mack Leopard Jake Swanson

Up Next – With the 2026 season now complete for all three USAC National touring series, the tour looks ahead to 2027. The schedule calendar for next year’s races will be announced at a later date.