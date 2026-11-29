DOHA, QATAR, 29 November 2026 – World champion Kimi Antonelli secured his tenth win of the year, beating his Mercedes team-mate George Russell by over 30 seconds in the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2026. It was a dramatic race in front of a sell-out crowd at the Lusail International Circuit, as the two Mercedes dominated at the front, with Oscar Piastri rounding out the podium in third place for McLaren.

Russell led Antonelli away from pole position at the start, but as he began his second lap, he encountered debris that had been scattered across the track following an incident on the opening lap. Russell ran over a piece of polystyrene, which became lodged in the floor of his car.

The polystyrene piece had come from the braking marker boards positioned off the side of the track, which had come loose after they had been hit. The debris was caught in Russell’s floor and ultimately cost him performance, in addition to being delayed when he pitted as his mechanics tried to remove the polystyrene from under his car.

Antonelli capitalised on Russell’s misfortune, which set him on course for victory. But on several occasions over team radio, he offered to relinquish the lead and hand the win to his team-mate, but the team declined his request.

“The car was unreal, the pace in the race was just unbelievable, especially in free air in that last stint,” said race winner Antonelli. “It was a real pleasure to drive, the car was the best it has been all season. I feel for George, obviously, as he had quite a bit of damage. Obviously as a team, we are trying to help George for [P2] in the championship… So I was willing to give [the win] back, knowing the situation.”

In the opening stages, Russell defended from Antonelli, prompting the team to instruct both drivers to hold position. A Virtual Safety Car was deployed on lap 11 as marshals went onto the track to remove an exposed pole supporting a polystyrene block at the entry to Turn 10. Mercedes pitted both cars, with Antonelli losing time as he was stacked up behind Russell in the pit lane.

When the pair rejoined, Russell held an eight-second advantage over his team-mate, but Antonelli gradually reduced the gap over the course of the next stint. Russell was then informed of the damage to his car and that he would need an extra-long pit stop ahead of his final stint. In the end, he was stationary for 10 seconds as a Mercedes mechanic tried unsuccessfully to remove the polystyrene block lodged in his car’s floor.

The debris from the brake marker boards that had fallen onto the racing line was the result of Arvid Lindblad running off the circuit on the opening lap. He ran wide across the gravel and was fortunate not to be collected by the field as he tried to bring his Racing Bulls car back onto the track. He came into the pits to retire after 12 laps.

Behind the leading Mercedes, Piastri finished third, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the second McLaren of Lando Norris. The two Ferraris crossed the line with Lewis Hamilton in sixth, ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc. In the closing stages, the pair were instructed to hold position to ensure they secured the points needed to clinch the runners-up place in this year’s Constructors’ Championship.

Isack Hadjar finished eighth after also picking up damage in his Red Bull, while Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) and Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) rounded out the top ten. Aside from the aforementioned Lindblad, the only other two retirements from the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2026 were the two Aston Martin drivers: Lance Stroll with a damaged car and Fernando Alonso with a battery issue.

After the race, the top three celebrated on the podium as fireworks lit up the Lusail International Circuit, bringing another exciting weekend of racing under the lights to a close. Final word went to race winner Antonelli who said: “Thanks to all the fans for coming this weekend, it was amazing seeing you all and looking forward to coming back next year.”

Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, President of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and Lusail International Circuit, said:

“Congratulations to Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes on their victory at the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2026. It has been another memorable weekend of world-class racing, and we are delighted to have shared the excitement and spectacle of Formula 1 with fans here at Lusail International Circuit and around the world.

“We are honoured to have hosted Formula 1 once again, and I would like to give my sincere appreciation to the government officials, our partners and sponsors, and all 11 F1 teams and 22 drivers for their contribution to making this weekend such a success.

“I would also like to recognise every member of the Lusail International Circuit team for their hard work, dedication and commitment, which have been instrumental in delivering an event of this scale and quality. We look forward to welcoming motorsport fans back to Lusail International Circuit next season as we continue to build on Qatar’s position as a leading destination for international motorsport.”

Abdulaziz Ali Al Mohannadi, CEO of Lusail International Circuit, added: “Congratulations to Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes on a fantastic victory under the lights of the Lusail International Circuit. This weekend has once again showcased the excitement of Formula 1 and the unique atmosphere our fans bring to the event.

“Delivering a world championship event of this scale requires months of planning, preparation and teamwork. I am immensely proud of the professionalism and tireless effort of everyone working behind the scenes, whose contribution has been vital in ensuring a seamless experience for competitors, partners and spectators alike.

“Our continued collaboration with Formula 1, the FIA and all our stakeholders is fundamental to the success of this event. Their support, combined with the passion of our fans and the commitment of our team, has helped deliver another memorable FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2026 and reinforced our ambition to continue raising the bar for motorsport events in Qatar.”

Dunne takes lead with Formula 2 triumph

Alpine Academy racer Alexander Dunne made it a double triumph for Rodin Motorsport in Qatar with victory in this afternoon’s Feature Race. The Irishman’s measured win earned him 26 points and moved him into the lead of the Drivers’ Championship with just one round remaining. He sits at the top of the standings, six points ahead of Nikola Tsolov, who finished sixth.

After qualifying third, Dunne moved up to second at the start after pole-sitter Ugo Ugochukwu suffered excessive wheelspin off the line and lost two places. Starting second, Gabriele Mini moved into the lead and was comfortably ahead as the mandatory pit stops approached.

At the start of the second lap, Mini’s Alpine Academy team-mate Kush Maini spun coming out of the final corner, but thankfully avoided contact and was able to continue. Less fortunate was Rafa Villagomez, who also ran wide out of the final turn on lap seven. As he lost control of his car, his Van Amersfoort machine collected the barriers. This proved to be the decisive moment in the race, ultimately enabling Dunne to secure victory.

Race leader Mini had pitted just prior to Villagomez’s incident, but with the damaged car needing to be recovered, the Safety Car was deployed. With the field running at reduced speed, Dunne pitted one lap later and effectively resumed the net race lead.

Unfortunately, the damage to the barriers was too severe, and the race was red-flagged while repairs were carried out at the final corner. When the race restarted, Dunne was actually running in eighth place, but those ahead of him had yet to stop, having started on the hard compound tyre and planned to run long.

At the head of this group was Trident’s John Bennett, ahead of Freddie Slater. A few laps from the end, Slater made a move for the lead at Turn 1, but was squeezed towards the inside of the corner and overtook Bennett off the track. He returned the position, only to make the move stick a lap later by going around the outside.

With a pit stop mandatory in the Formula 2 Feature Race, the leaders finally peeled into the pits, elevating Dunne into P1 who crossed the line comfortably ahead of Campos Racing’s Noel León and MP’s Oliver Goethe.

Meanwhile, away from the on-track action, there was plenty of excitement at the Fan Forum, where the crowd were treated to guest appearances from all the F1 drivers for their official Drivers’ Parade. To round out the day, global megastar Jason Derulo performed on the Lusail Live stage.

About Lusail International Circuit:

Lusail International Circuit (LIC) is Qatar’s premier motorsport and entertainment destination, featuring a world-class FIA Grade 1 and FIM Grade A circuit, bespoke hospitality lounges, and state-of-the-art facilities to host international, regional, and community events.

Since opening in 2004, LIC has been the home of MotoGP™, staging the first-ever full night race in the championship and remaining the only circuit on the calendar to do so. In 2021, it welcomed Formula 1® with the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix and secured a ten-year agreement to host the race through 2032. Following an extensive upgrade completed in 2023, LIC now features the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest motorsport pitlane building (402.1m), featuring 50 pit boxes – the largest of any Formula 1® circuit, expanded grandstands, premium hospitality, and new vantage points such as Lusail Hill at Turn 1.

In 2024, LIC expanded its portfolio further by debuting the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season with the “Qatar 1812 KM” – a race named in honor of Qatar National Day. Under its agreement, Qatar will remain on the WEC calendar until at least 2029, making LIC one of only two circuits in the world to host all three pinnacle motorsport championships: Formula 1®, MotoGP™, and WEC.

Beyond global motorsport, LIC is deeply committed to the local community. The circuit regularly opens for public track days, giving enthusiasts a chance to experience the venue first-hand. In addition, mixed training sessions (cycling and running) promote fitness and well-being, making LIC not only a sporting landmark but also a hub for healthy lifestyles and community engagement in Qatar.

As a flagship venue under the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), Lusail International Circuit embodies Qatar’s passion for motorsport, hospitality, and innovation, creating unforgettable experiences for fans and competitors from around the world.