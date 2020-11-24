GIFT OF LIGHTS RETURNS TO TMS WITH ALREADY COVID-19 FRIENDLY DRIVE-THRU EXPERIENCE

Millions of lights cover two-mile drive for No Limits, Texas annual holiday extravaganza

Special discounts for military/first responders/health care workers as well as crazy car/PJ’s/sweater days

FORT WORTH, Texas (November 24, 2020) – The yuletide season tradition that is Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway celebrates its 10th year with the annual Thanksgiving opening night kicking off 39 days of one of the Lone Star State’s largest holiday light shows.

Beginning Thursday, November 26 through Sunday, January 3, families will enjoy two miles of light displays throughout the speedway. The display is open every day during that time period, including Christmas Eve and Christmas day, from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Drive-through guests will be captivated by the more than two million lights spread across the circuit, the result of more than 1,100 man-hours of setup by holiday display giant Winterland, Inc., the company responsible for similar light shows at the speedways in Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Charlotte, New Hampshire, and Phoenix. The in-vehicle event has always been socially distanced so guests’ safety will be seamless.

“This has definitely been a year where our spirits have needed lifting so there’s no better way to close out 2020 than celebrating all we have to be thankful for and creating wonderful memories through the Gift of Lights,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “We’re proud to host Gift of Lights for a 10th year and to have created a holiday season tradition for the entire region.”

A number of special discount days are scheduled including:

November 30: Crazy Car Day – Decorate your vehicle to receive $10 off at the gate.

December 1: Crazy PJs Day – Wear your pajamas to receive a $10 discount at the gate.

December 2: Military, First Responder and Health Care Worker Night – Free admission for anyone with a valid ID

December 7: Bring Your Pet Day – $10 discount at the gate to those who bring their pet

December 8: Crazy Christmas Sweater Day – $10 discount at the gate for those who wear a crazy Christmas sweater

Tickets to ‘Gift of Lights’ are available online (giftoflightstexas.com) for $30 (cars/trucks), $50 (RVs/truck trailers), and $60 (bus of 20 people). Passengers must remain in their vehicles due to COVID-19. Motorcycles and passengers in truck beds and trailers are prohibited.

A $1 donation from each ticket sold will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities – Texas Chapter.

Texas Motor Speedway expects to see record numbers of vehicles at this year’s show so the best routes to enter the ‘Gift of Lights’ without traffic issues are detailed on the map below.

For more information on ‘Gift of Lights,’ please visit giftoflightstexas.com.