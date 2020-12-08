Nashville Superspeedway launches new brand, website, merchandise; announces ticket sale dates

LEBANON, Tenn. (Dec. 8, 2020) – Nashville Superspeedway launched its brand identity today through an introductory video as well as the newly designed NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com in preparation for NASCAR’s return to Middle Tennessee in 2021.

Nashville Superspeedway partnered with nationally recognized brand-building firm RARE Designs on its updated logos, featuring the track’s 1.33-mile layout, a guitar headstock and tuning keys as an homage to Nashville’s musical heritage. The new logos can be found on the latest Nashville Superspeedway merchandise, with links available on the NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com homepage, which is designed and hosted by NASCAR Digital Media.

Fans are encouraged to visit NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com and register their contact information for the first chance at tickets for Nashville Superspeedway’s NASCAR tripleheader on Father’s Day Weekend, June 18-20, 2021, including the track’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20.

Fans who submit their information will be eligible to purchase tickets and camping spots starting Tuesday, Jan. 5. An exclusive promo code will be emailed and Nashville Superspeedway Ticket Office personnel will be available to answer your questions. Tickets will be available for the general public starting on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

“This is the next step in our rebirth here in Nashville,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s track president. “We appreciate the input, vision and assistance of NASCAR and our partners in the creation of our new website and brand. NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com will be the go-to place for fans to plan their trips to Middle Tennessee and learn about all of our on- and off-track events.”

The June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend will include a full schedule of activities, including a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19 and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18. Green flag times, along with on-track and off-track schedules for all three of Nashville Superspeedway’s NASCAR events will be determined and shared at a later date.

Keep track of Nashville Superspeedway’s latest news and updates via social media at Facebook.com/NashvilleSuperspeedway, on Twitter at @NashvilleSuperS and Instagram @nashvillesuperspeedway.

For questions about tickets, media relations, employment, or other inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to email info@nashvillesuperspeedway.com.

