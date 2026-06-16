Front Row Motorsports: San Diego Street Course NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

San Diego Street Course NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Anduril 250

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Event: Race 19 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Naval Base Coronado (3.4-miles)

#of Laps: 75

Time/TV/Radio: 4:00PM ET on Prime/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (24th)

Todd Gilliland (25th)

Noah Gragson (29th)

Noah Gragson Notes

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the city of San Diego, California, and Coronado Island for the much-anticipated, historic inaugural race at Naval Base Coronado. In front of Navy Sailors, their families and a packed-house of Southern California NASCAR fans, the sport will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Navy with 255 miles around a 16-turn street track, crafted from the roads and runways of the Naval Air Station North Island element of the active naval base. Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team have competed at two road course events this season, finishing 22nd at both Circuit of the Americas, in March, and Watkins Glen, in May. Gragson also competed in all three events at the street course in downtown Chicago, the most recent event on that type of circuit, with a best finish of 14th, occurring in 2024 while racing for Stewart-Haas Racing.

With a special patriotic-themed car design to honor those that serve the nation heroically across the globe, Rush Truck Centers will return as the primary sponsor on the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the monumental event at Naval Base Coronado. For over 60 years, Rush Truck Centers has provided premium products and services for the commercial vehicle market at over 150 dealerships across North America. Through their commitment to keeping customers up and running, Rush Truck Centers proudly serves the San Diego portion of the Southern California region, with locations in San Diego (Cal.) and Otay Mesa (Cal.). For the long haul to the West Coast, and each week during the NASCAR Cup Series season, the Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse race cars are transported to the track behind the power of Peterbilt Model 579 tractors, provided and serviced exclusively by the team at Rush Truck Centers. To find the Rush Truck Centers location nearest to you, visit rushtruckcenters.com.

Through their longstanding business-to-business partnership, Cummins, Inc. will also join Rush Truck Centers on the No. 4 entry for the event in San Diego. A global power solutions leader, Cummins is comprised of five business segments – Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins – supported by their global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. From buses that transport kids to and from school, to the trucks that carry essentials, to construction, mining equipment, trains and ships, and critical backup power for places like data centers and hospitals, Cummins powers the future through innovations that make people’s lives better. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy – the company’s commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. Learn more at cummins.com.

“This is such an incredible week for our sport,” said Gragson. “To be able to put on a race at an active military base, in front of so many heroes that protect our freedoms each and every day, is an unbelievable honor. I’ve been able to run laps on sim, and see videos of the layout, and it’s definitely going to be a challenging course but also a lot of fun. Each section of the track has its own unique character. There are some technical turns mixed in with some faster, sweeping turns, and then some areas where it will get crazy, especially on the initial start and on restarts. I was fortunate to get out there to see the base and chat with Sailors, helping promote the event with NASCAR, and I just know that the first laps on the track in our Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang Dark Horse will be surreal with everything going on around us.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Adam Fournier

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Sheridan Jones

Hometown: Norfolk, Virginia

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Tommy Bebie

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Fueler: Blake Baker

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team return west for the inaugural San Diego Street Course. The 3.4-mile street course will be the first of its kind, taking place on Naval Base Coronado. Gilliland’s best street course finish in the NASCAR Cup Series occurred on the streets of Chicago during the Grant Park 165, where he started 26th and finished seventh in 2024. Gilliland picked up his first career stage win at Pocono Raceway last weekend, taking the top spot in the second stage of the event.

It will be the second of four primary races for the iconic pickle company, Grillo’s Pickles, as they team up with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the historic event. Made with a 100-year old family recipe, Grillo’s Pickles started in the Boston Common, in 2008, selling pickles out of a Cutlass Supreme and then a Pickle Cart. Since then, Grillo’s has grown to national grocery distribution. Partnering with Front Row Motorsports in 2024, the Massachusetts-based company has become one of the most recognizable names in NASCAR, thanks to its fan-favorite green and white “Pickle Car”. Fans can shop for all Grillo’s Pickles products and merch by going to www.Grillos.com.

“I’m always up for a new challenge,” said Gilliland. “NASCAR is putting on such a cool event and, with Grillo’s on board the No. 34, I can’t wait to get on track to see how we unload. Front Row Motorsports has always been able to hold their own when it comes to road and street courses, so we have a lot of confidence heading into this weekend. We’ve been able to compete within the top-20 consistently the past couple of weeks, but I think we can step it up a bit and run within the top-15 or even top-10.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith brings an ample amount of experience heading into this weekend’s race in San Diego. Smith has made NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts across multiple road and street course layouts, including back-to-back NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in 2022 and 2023.

Hard Rock Casino Tejon will be the primary partner on the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Sunday’s event. Recently opened as a new entertainment destination in Mettler, California, Hard Rock Casino Tejon is the California home for gaming, entertainment, and dining, including the famous Hard Rock Cafe and the Rock Shop. Hard Rock Casino Tejon features a 150,000-square-foot casino with over 2,100 slot machines and over 60 table games. It is the home for entertainment and gaming for those in Southern California and the Central Valley.

The famous Hard Rock Cafe, with a location inside the Hard Rock Casino Tejon, will also be a major associate partner on the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse during the Anduril 250.

“It’s one thing to get what I can consider a ‘home race’ back on the schedule, but it just adds another layer when it’s something like this where we’ll be racing on an active military base for the first time,” said Smith. “I’ve been fortunate enough to go out there already to do some promotional stuff and I can’t wait to get out there again to see everything built up and ready to go. The cars this FRM No. 38 team has been bringing to the track have been rockets lately and we haven’t had the results to show for it, so this would be as good of a race as any to turn that around.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Mechanic: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT RUSH TRUCK CENTERS

More than a dealer network, Rush Truck Centers is the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships across the U.S. and Eastern Canada, no one can match our network reach and scale. We provide our customers an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used trucks and commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service and collision repair capabilities, alternative fuel systems, vehicle technology solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance, and leasing and rental options. Since 1965, we’ve earned our reputation for excellence, fairness, positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. That’s why we can say with confidence; when it comes to trucking, no one offers you more. Visit rushtruckcenters.com or follow us on social media: X @rushtruckcenters, Instagram @rush_truck_centers and facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

ABOUT GRILLO’S PICKLES

Grillo’s Pickles has been on a mission to keep pickles real since 2008, when a 100-year-old family recipe first hit the streets of Boston in a wooden pickle cart. What started as a grassroots passion for garden-fresh, no-BS ingredients, has grown into a cult-favorite brand known for its crunchy, cold-packed, preservative-free pickles.

All Grillo’s Pickles products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold to deliver the fresh, tangy, satisfying crunch you’ve been searching for—with none of the junk. In 2025, Grillo’s expanded production with a new state-of-the-art facility in Indiana to meet growing nationwide demand. With a strong presence in over 31,000 stores nationwide, Grillo ’s has become a fridge staple for real-food lovers. Grillo’s is more than just a pickle—it’s a lifestyle brand known for its irreverent spirit and unexpected collaborations. Grillo’s has earned a reputation for driving culture, turning heads and having fun while staying true to its roots: real pickles made with real ingredients for real people.

For more, visit grillos.com or follow @grillospickles.

ABOUT HARD ROCK

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.