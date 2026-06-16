Naval Base Coronado Advance

NAVAL BASE CORONADO

Friday, June 19 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, June 21– NASCAR Cup Series, 4 p.m. ET (PRIME)

This weekend will feature another landmark event for NASCAR as it competes on an active United States military base for the first time. Naval Base Coronado is scheduled to host all three of the sport’s top divisions, highlighted by the NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday.

BLANEY STREAKING AGAIN

Ryan Blaney’s 10th-place finish on Sunday at Pocono Raceway was his fourth straight top-10 effort and fifth in the last six races. The only race in this recent streak that wasn’t in that category came at Watkins Glen International when he finished 11th. The 2023 Cup Series champion, who has 11 top 10s in 16 races this season, is a Ford-best third in the point standings.

SITTING ON 749

The next Ford win will be its 750th all-time in NASCAR’s top series. Ned Jarrett is Ford’s win leader with 43 while Bill Elliott is second with 40. Shirtless Jimmy Florian scored the Blue Oval’s first series victory when he upset the likes of Lee Petty, Curtis Turner and Joe Weatherly at Dayton Speedway on June 25, 1950. Florian earned his nickname after getting out of his 1950 flathead Ford without a shirt. Overall, 91 drivers have won at least one series race with Ford, including notable drivers Mario Andretti, Dan Gurney, Parnelli Jones, A.J. Foyt, Richard Petty, and Dale Earnhardt.

QUESTION: WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED ABOUT THE SAN DIEGO COURSE?

RYAN BLANEY: “Turn one is pretty high commit, high speed. Turn two is very downhill. And then it gets pretty rough through three, four and the exit of five is super rough. They’ve worked on a couple patches like the railroad tracks and stuff like that. They said they would pave it some to help it out, but it’s gonna be bumpy and it’s gonna be tight. It’s gonna be a lot like Chicago. Chicago was narrow, bumpy, things like that, so we’ve dug into it a good bit the best we can. I’m just looking forward to seeing it all put together. It will be challenging. It’s a big racetrack and something like three-and-a-half miles, so there are a lot of corners to do well in or mess up in, but it’ll be a unique challenge.” DO YOU EXPECT THIS TO BE MORE OF A TRADITIONAL ROAD COURSE FLOW? “I’d say there are more flowy sections of the racetrack than Chicago because Chicago was a lot of 90-degree corners. Here, there are some tighter esses and there’s one flowing ess type situation. Obviously, you’ve got your 90 degrees, but there are only a handful of those, so I think this is gonna be different from Chicago to where it’s not just 90, 90, 90. It might possibly have a little bit more rhythm to it like a more traditional road course.”

JOEY LOGANO: “You would probably look at the closest comparison to racetracks, which is gonna be Chicago Street Course, just as far as bumps and roads. I mean, railroad tracks, that’s a new one to go over. I haven’t had that yet. That’s a new one for me, so it will be like the Fast and Furious out there. It will be kind of cool and I’m excited.” DO YOU EXPECT AN ELEMENT OF MORE TRADITIONAL ROAD COURSE RACING? “I don’t think so. There are some tight spots. There might be one or two flowing corners, but it’s mainly nineties for the most part. There are a couple that flow, but most of them are kind of what Chicago kind of looked like. At the moment, that’s what I’m expecting. When you get out there and you walk the track and you make your first laps, and you’re not gonna have much time to figure things out either. When you talk to other drivers from other forms of motorsports and they hear how little practice we get, and then you put that on a new track and you get that limited amount of practice, they think we’re nuts and it’s because we are, but you’re gonna have to figure it out pretty quick.”

CHRIS BUESCHER: “I think it will be the hardest road race that anybody in this garage has ever run, just from the standpoint there are so many corners. I think we have labeled 16, but if we labeled like some other tracks, it would probably come out to 30. It’s gonna be very difficult. It’s very narrow in places. It’s extremely wide in others, to the point where you’re almost trying to figure out where in the world you should be in that 100-feet of racetrack to set up for a corner. Trying to figure out what our spotters are gonna be able to see and what we’re gonna be left on our own to do. Everybody in this room knows that’s dangerous if you leave it up to the steering wheel holders to decide if we’re clear or not, but it’s gonna be rough in a lot of places. I’ve laughed about it. It’s fitting to be near aircraft carriers. We’re gonna be in the air quite a bit, and I think that it’s rough in a lot of ways. It’s gonna be tricky. It’s gonna be very difficult to go in there and figure out how to get that thing right from the get-go. All of the sim that we’re gonna continue to run and have run already, it’s not gonna be the real thing until you get there. I remember Chicago for the first time. All of the things you were able to do in the sim and knowing there was no penalty. The turn four entry speed that we carried in the simulator and then you get to the racetrack and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I can wreck a race car here if I drive like the sim,’ but I’m telling you right now that’s exactly where we’re gonna be. We’re gonna have places like that, where we get comfortable in the simulator and we’re gonna say, ‘Oh, those bumps aren’t bad. I can drive through it,’ and you’re gonna get to the racetrack and that’s not going to be the case. It’s all we have and it is a very important tool, but it’s not reality at the end of the day and we’re gonna have a lot of learning to do when we do get there.”

TODD GILLILAND: “We’ve been grinding on the San Diego sim and I’m super excited about that. I think from the team side we just started with the Chicago Street Course baseline. San Diego is rough. The whole track kind of reminds me of turn four at the Chicago Street Course, that kind of fast right-hander where it’s super rough and you’re going into the bumps and you’re braking. There are a lot of places like that, so it’s always interesting at this point of my life of just going to a track and not having any idea where the next corner is because we’re very lucky that we know pretty much every single racetrack that we go to now, so it’s a funny feeling taking six laps of just missing a corner. A lot of the chicanes on the backstretch looked similar on our sim, so I kept missing some backstretch chicanes, but I feel pretty confident about it now.” DO YOU EXPECT THE RACING QUALITY TO BE JUST AS CHAOTIC AS CHICAGO? “I don’t know. It’s really hard to say what Chicago raced like because the races have been so chaotic it seems like. I got caught up in that massive wreck and that’s just part of it at these street courses. If you had a spotter that covered every single portion of the racetrack, you would have eight to 10 spotters, so it’s just not really do-able. It’s about paying attention. There are definitely some really, really tight areas in San Diego, but I think overall the whole feel is gonna be way better off going to San Diego after running Chicago a couple of years. It’ll be interesting. You know how we end up, though. We always end up running on top of each other regardless of where we’re at – circle, squiggly circle, no matter what, we’re always running on top of each other.”

FORD’S INAUGURAL RACE WINNERS

This weekend will mark another inaugural race for NASCAR as Naval Base Coronado hosts the Anduril 250 on Sunday afternoon. Ford Racing has won four inaugural events since 2018 when Ryan Blaney captured the first race on the Charlotte Roval. Since then, Joey Logano has put his stamp on three other debut events, capturing the Bristol Dirt Race in 2021, the Clash at the Coliseum in 2022 and the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2022.

THE FORD FIVE

There are six races remaining in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season and five Ford F-150 drivers are in the top 10 of the point standings. Layne Riggs, who has won two of the last three series races, holds the top spot by 26 points while Front Row Motorsports teammate Chandler Smith is third. The ThorSport trio of Ben Rhodes, Ty Majeski and Jake Garcia are sixth, seventh and 10th. The top 10 in the standings will advance to the seven-race Chase, beginning at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

RIGGS GOING FOR SECOND STRAIGHT INAUGURAL RACE WIN

This weekend’s race at Naval Base Coronado will be the second inaugural road/street race for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this season. Layne Riggs scored a win in the first when the circuit debuted on the streets of St. Petersburg in February. The North Carolina native had just enough fuel to beat Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes and Chandler Smith to the finish line in the Only Bulls Green Flag 150 as Ford swept the top four spots. Those four drivers combined to lead 73-of-80 laps with Riggs leading a race-high 41.

The Ford Mustang® coupe is America’s best-selling sports car and has a global racing presence. With Mustang-based race cars competing in international sports car competition (GT3 and GT4), NASCAR, NHRA, Formula Drift, in Supercars, at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and in its own bespoke regional one-make series – Mustang Cup and Mustang Challenge – the platform has an unprecedented global reach. This weekend, 43 Mustang race cars are scheduled to compete across all active disciplines. Learn more about Mustang at www.FordRacing.com.