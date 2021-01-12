Adrenaline Shoc joins Hendrick Motorsports to sponsor Chase Elliott

TWO-YEAR DEAL BRINGS PERFORMANCE ENERGY DRINK TO NASCAR

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 12, 2021) – Performance-driven energy drink Adrenaline Shoc has joined Hendrick Motorsports as a sponsor of defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team.

In 2021 and 2022, Adrenaline Shoc (A Shoc) will be showcased as a two-race primary sponsor and full-season associate sponsor of the 25-year-old Elliott. Launched in 2019, A Shoc’s preservative-free, plant-powered natural caffeine blend is available in 10 great tasting flavors. It is distributed across the United States by Keurig Dr. Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP), which is an investor in the brand.

“We are thrilled to join the Hendrick Motorsports family and honored to work with Chase and his team,” said Paul Nadel, chief executive officer of Adrenaline Shoc. “A Shoc is the performance energy drink for a new generation and the perfect partner for Hendrick Motorsports. As a three-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver winner and the reigning Cup Series champion, Chase certainly personifies what top performance is all about and how to reach your peak. We are excited to partner with him and the No. 9 team and know that we will have many victory laps together.”

In 2021, the No. 9 Adrenaline Shoc Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will appear July 11 at Elliott’s home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway and in the Oct. 3 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

“I’m very proud to welcome A Shoc to Hendrick Motorsports,” Elliott said. “It’s a great time to have a new partner come into the sport and especially to join the No. 9 team. Their excitement level is on par with mine, which is really cool to see. It’s a new brand that fits me really well and a relationship we can grow. I’m looking forward to our first race together at my home track in July.”

Last season, Elliott became the third-youngest driver in history to win a Cup Series title. At NASCAR’s top level, the Dawsonville, Georgia, native has already won 11 points-paying races and three consecutive Most Popular Driver awards. He has never missed the playoffs in his five full-time Cup seasons.

“It’s always a privilege to introduce a new partner,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “We’re pleased to have Adrenaline Shoc join the Hendrick Motorsports family and for them to be paired with NASCAR’s newest champion. Chase will be a tremendous representative for their growing brand, and I know his sights are set on another big season. Our entire team is looking forward to working together to build a successful program.”

ABOUT ADRENALINE SHOC:

Adrenaline Shoc (A Shoc) is a performance-driven energy drink designed to help push your limits and crush your goals. Formulated with 300 mg of plant-powered caffeine, electrolytes sourced from ocean minerals, and BCAA’s for muscle recovery, A Shoc is for those striving to reach their peak in sport and life. Inspired by the active California lifestyle, A Shoc uses progressive ingredients from natural sources, chosen purposefully to work with your body not against it. Fueling the next generation of athletes to new heights with a great tasting selection of flavors, A Shoc is designed to empower you to perform at your peak. What ingredients are left out is as important and the ingredients included. Zero sugar, Zero chemical preservatives, Zero crash. A Shoc is a new perspective on performance and is nationally distributed by Keurig Dr. Pepper and can be found in more than 80,000 retail locations across the United States. Reach your peak with A Shoc. For more information go to ashoc.com.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 263 points-paying race victories and a record 13 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.