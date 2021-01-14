Mazda Expands Viewing Options for 2021 MX-5 Cup Season

January 14, 2021 – The Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich® Tires is synonymous with edge-of-your-seat racing, and now fans will have more ways than ever to watch all 630 minutes of the 2021 season.

All 14 Mazda MX-5 Cup races will be streamed live on IMSA.tv and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. Additionally, a one-hour recap show combining both races from an event weekend will be produced to air later on NBCSN.

Radio Le Mans will provide on-air talent for all presentations with John Hindaugh and Shea Adam sharing the booth for live streams, and Hindaugh voicing the NBCSN recap shows. This partnership also brings MX-5 Cup to IMSA Radio, RadioLeMans.com and trackside FM frequencies.

“Everyone at Mazda Motorsports is thrilled to have such an extensive broadcast plan for this year’s Mazda MX-5 Cup,” said Director of Mazda Motorsports Nelson Cosgrove. “The MX-5 Cup teams always put on a phenomenal show at the racetrack and it’s only fitting to get that show in front of as many eyes (and ears) as possible. We hope this expanded audience will pay dividends for our series partners and will allow more fans to see these outstanding races.”

All of the 2021 MX-5 Cup livestreams will be available for on-demand viewing on IMSA.tv and the IMSA YouTube channel.

MX-5 Cup recap shows on NBCSN will air as follows:

Rounds Track Air Date Time

1 & 2 Daytona Int. Speedway Wednesday, February 10 4:00pm ET

3 & 4 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Wednesday, May 5 3:00pm ET

5 & 6 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Tuesday, May 25 3:00pm ET

7 & 8 Canadian Tire Mtsp. Park Thursday, July 15 6:00pm ET

9 & 10 Road America Wednesday, August 18 2:00pm ET

11 & 12 WeatherTech Raceway Tuesday, September 21 4:00pm ET

13 & 14 Michelin Raceway Wednesday, October 13 3:00pm ET

*schedule subject to change

The 2021 MX-5 Cup season opener at Daytona International Speedway is right around the corner, January 27 – 29.

About: The Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich® Tires is the signature spec series for the Mazda Road to 24 (#MRT24). Mazda-powered grassroots champions earn a Mazda scholarship to advance their career. The Mazda MX-5 Cup champion earns a $200,000 scholarship.

Find out more at http://www.mx-5cup.com.