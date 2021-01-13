PSCA Welcomes Ticket Mortgage as New Summer Series Class Sponsor

DENVER — The Premier Street Car Association announced today that Ticket Mortgage is the new sponsor of the Limited Small Tire class of its PSCA Summer Series. The Summer Series races its four-event schedule, including the new Mile High Grudge, at the legendary Bandimere Speedway here.

Based out of Loveland, Colo., Ticket Mortgage’s mission is to serve their customers with honesty, integrity and competence. Their goal is to provide home loans to our clients while providing them with the lowest interest rates and closing costs possible with a pledge to help borrowers overcome roadblocks that can arise while securing a loan.

“PSCA and the Rocky Mountain Summer Series is a great fit for Ticket Mortgage because of the types of people who race and spectate,” said Ticket Mortgage President Casey Knowles. “People like to do business with people who are like them and as a company we also enjoy working with clients who are like us. The racing community that I know are hardworking folks who salute the flag and pray before races to help keep the racers safe. They bring their “A” game and will do whatever it takes to win.

“It is this spirit of competition, continual improvement and a never say die attitude that we admire and possess at Ticket Mortgage. We are very honored to be able to sponsor the PSCA and are looking forward to a great racing season!”

PSCA President Mel Roth said he is looking forward to kicking off the RMSS and seeing how Casey’s involvement will enhance the Ticket Mortgage Limited Small Tire class.

“We love working with the Casey Knowleses of the world,” Roth said. “They understand our sport and get how their business can improve by working with racers. This is the first year of what we believe will be a great partnership!”

The schedule for the PSCA Summer Series will be released in the coming weeks.

About the Premier Street Car Association:

In its 21st season, the Premier Street Car Association, based near Denver, has been a staple of doorslammer drag racing since its inception. With six heads-up classes, four bracket classes, and two index classes, the PSCA provides some of the best racing in the country for both fans and racers. The PSCA season is capped off by its Street Car Super Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, now in its 16th year.

About HighSide Media:

Founded in 2007, HighSide Media has represented some of the top drivers, teams, facilities, sponsors, and sanctions in American motorsports. HighSide Media provides public and media relations for racers at every level with tailor-made programs for every budget. Pass YOUR Competition on the HighSide.