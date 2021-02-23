Ryan Newman – Homestead Advance

Team: No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Dixie Vodka 400 – Sunday, Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Newman makes his 20th Cup start at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, where he has an average finish of 16.3 with seven top-10s.

Newman’s best finish came in 2014 when he finished runner-up to Kevin Harvick, one of his two top fives (third in 2012) at the track. Most recently, Newman finished 30th last season after a flurry of on-track incidents. However, a year prior, he ran seventh in the season finale, which at the time marked his third-straight top-15 at the 1.5-mile track.

Newman has an average starting position of 12.4 with eight starts inside the top-10.

Newman has visited victory lane at HMS in the Xfinity Series, the win coming back in 2005 after starting from the pole. Overall he finished 11th or better in his four NXS starts.

Scott Graves at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Graves will be atop the box for his sixth Cup event at Homestead this weekend, where his best finish came with Newman two years ago (seventh) in the season finale.

Homestead is the site of one of Graves’ eight wins in the NXS. He led Daniel Suarez to a win in the 2016 season finale after earning the pole and leading 133 laps. He also finished fifth in 2014 and 11th in 2015 with Chris Buescher prior to that.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Homestead:

“Homestead is a fun track to visit, and as they used to say with our schedule, we typically chase the heat, and we’re definitely doing that going right back to Florida this week. I’ve had a few good runs there over the years and finished second to (Kevin) Harvick years ago, and my first Homestead race with Roush Fenway we put together a solid ending to our 2019 season. Sunday marks a stretch of events that will be very important for our team to get back inside the top-15 and ultimately top-10, and there’s no better opportunity to do that than this weekend in our Oscar Mayer Ford.”

Last Time Out

Newman finished 20th last week on the Daytona Road Course in the Castrol Carbon Neutral Ford.

On the Car

Oscar Mayer makes its first appearance of the 2021 season as the primary on Newman’s No. 6 Ford. He will carry the bright colors promoting Oscar Mayer’s famous hotdog brand.

About the Kraft Heinz Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.