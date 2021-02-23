Chris Buescher – Homestead Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Dixie Vodka 400 – Sunday, Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Buescher makes his sixth Cup start at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, where he carries an average finish of 21.2 with a best finish of 16th (2019).

Buescher finished 23rd last season after starting 13th.

Buescher has two NXS starts at HMS, where he finished fifth in 2014 and 11th a season later, both in the famed No. 60 for Jack Roush.

Luke Lambert at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Lambert will call his 10th Cup event at Homestead this weekend, where he has an average finish of 15.1. His best result is a runner-up finish in 2014, where he led Ryan Newman to the second-place run.

Overall Lambert has three top-10s at HMS, including a pair of 10th-place runs, one with Jeff Burton in 2011 and again in 2017 with Newman.

Lambert called one race with Elliott Sadler at HMS in 2012, finishing ninth in the No. 2 machine.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Homestead:

“We’re ready to get to Homestead and see how our changes we’ve made in the offseason make a difference in this 1.5-mile race and others moving forward. I feel good about where we’re at as a team through just two weeks, as last week we rebounded and just missed out on a top-10. Homestead is another opportunity to gain some valuable points, which is our goal heading into the weekend in our Fastenal Ford.”

Last Time Out

In a chaotic event at the Daytona Road Course last weekend, Buescher overcame a late-race incident to finish 11th. He earned a stage point in the opening segment, and ran inside the top five for a number of laps otherwise in the 70-lap road course event.

On the Car

Fastenal returns to the fold at Roush Fenway for its 11th season in 2021. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers Norton, Brennan Industrial, Medique, GO-JO and Dormer on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalRacing, @Fastenal.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.