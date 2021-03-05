TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold to Exclusively Air DAYTONA 200 Motorcycle Race At DAYTONA Road Course

79th Running Of America’s Most Historic Motorcycle Race Kicks Off At 1 p.m. ET; Event Followed By Progressive American Flat Track Race At Volusia Half-Mile At 7 p.m. ET

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 5, 2021) – TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold announced today it will air the DAYTONA 200 motorcycle race at the DAYTONA Road Course live at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 13 exclusively on the streaming platform’s Progressive American Flat Track Pass. The event kicks off a doubleheader of motorcycle racing on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold that is capped off by the Progressive American Flat Track Race at the Volusia Half-Mile at 7 p.m. ET.

Sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and operated by the American Sportbike Racing Association (ASRA), the 57-lap, 200-mile race showcases 600cc sportbikes at DAYTONA International Speedway’s famed 3.51-mile road course.

Four-time DAYTONA 200 champion Danny Eslick will attempt to become the third five-race winner in the history of the event, while Kyle Wyman will try to defend his 2019 victory. The 2020 race was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event features a stacked field bolstered by international racers flocking to Daytona since several European contests have been cancelled due to COVID-19. Notably, 19-race Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop of Ireland heads stateside to test his talents at The World Center of Racing.

The DAYTONA 200 is available to TrackPass users with either the Progressive American Flat Track pass ($1.99/month) or the TrackPass: All Access pass ($4.99), which includes all live events from Progressive American Flat Track, ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Pinty’s Series and IMSA.

After the DAYTONA 200, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold transitions from two-wheel road course action to motorcycle dirt racing for the Progressive American Flat Track contest at the Volusia Half-Mile. It marks the second Progressive AFT race of 2021, following Friday’s season opener at the Volusia Half-Mile (also 7 p.m. ET).

Brian Baumann starts the season in the hunt for his third straight Progressive AFT Championship.

NBC Sports Gold is NBC Sports’ direct-to-consumer live streaming product that provides sports fans with access to exclusive premium sports events and content, live and on-demand, at an affordable price. Launched in 2016 with a single cycling product, NBC Sports Gold currently offers seven individual sports “passes” – four domestic (PGA TOUR LIVE, TrackPass, America’s Cup, Cycling), two regional (Blazers and Philly) and one international-only (Premier Lacrosse League). Find NBC Sports Gold in the NBC Sports app available in the U.S. on Apple iOS & tvOS, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast and NBCSportsGold.com, and also on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.