Chris Buescher – Atlanta Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 – Sunday, March 21 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Buescher makes his sixth Cup start at Atlanta on Sunday, where he has an average finish of 21.6. His best finish of ninth came just two starts ago when he collected his first top-10 after starting 30th.

Buescher also piloted the Fastenal machine in Atlanta back in 2015, driving to a fourth-place fun in the Xfinity Series.

Most recently, Buescher finished 22nd a year ago at the 1.5-mile track.

Luke Lambert at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Lambert will be atop the box for his 10th Cup start at Atlanta on Sunday. In nine prior events, he has two top-10s, both in back-to-back seasons with Ryan Newman in 2014 (seventh) and 2015 (10th).

Lambert and Newman also paired together for some solid qualifying runs in years past, with an average starting position of 12.8, including five top-10 starting spots – two of which were on the outside front row in 2017-18.

Lambert also called one NXS race with Elliott Sadler in 2012, finishing fourth after starting seventh.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Atlanta:

“I’m anxious to get back to Atlanta this early in the season after how we unloaded in Homestead. The two tracks are similar in that they provide different options on how to approach them, and are both big on tire wear. We’re hoping our notebook from a few weeks back gives us a solid baseline so that we can get back on track with a good day Sunday.”

Last Time Out

Buescher finished 18th a week ago at Phoenix.

Where They Rank

Through five races, Buescher is 18th in driver points.

On the Car

Fastenal returns to the fold at Roush Fenway for its 11th season in 2021. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.