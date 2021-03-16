Ryan Newman – Atlanta Advance

Team: No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 – Sunday, March 21 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Newman makes his 29th Cup start at Atlanta on Sunday, where he has an average finish of 17.8 with nine top-10s and two finishes inside the top five.

His best finishes of fifth came back in 2004 and again in 2013. He’s also finished 10th on four occasions, including most recently in 2015. In the last two outings at the 1.5-mile track, he’s finished 13th and 14th, respectively.

Newman has an impressive average starting position of 7.4 at Atlanta, by far his best on the circuit, with seven career poles as well as two-straight outside pole starts. In 28 career races at AMS Newman has started on the front row 12 times.

Newman is a former winner at Atlanta in the Truck Series, winning back in 2008, one of only seven Truck starts in his career.

Newman also has three starts at AMS in the Xfinity Series, finishing eighth in 2010 and capturing the pole back in 2001.

Scott Graves at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Graves will call his fifth Cup race at Atlanta this weekend where he has an average finish of 14.5 overall.

Atlanta is also Graves’ best track in terms of qualifying and starting positions, as his average starting spot is 8.8 in just four prior events. He and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned the pole together in 2013, and he followed that by starting fourth with Daniel Suarez in 2018.

Graves led Newman to a 14th-place run last season at AMS, and a year prior finished 13th.

Graves also called seven Xfinity Series events at Bristol dating back to 2012, recording one top five with Chris Buescher (2015) and two additional top-10s with Buescher (2014) and Daniel Suarez (2016). Graves is a former winner in the NXS, taking Kyle Busch to victory lane in 2017 after starting on the pole.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Atlanta:

“Atlanta is always a challenging track with the varying lines that you’re able to run, and how we have to manage tire wear. On top of that, it’s a really fast track, so we’ve got to have our ducks in a row come Sunday in the Kohler Generators Ford as we look to bounce back from Phoenix.”

Last Time Out

Newman finished 28th a week ago at Phoenix.

Where They Rank

Ryan Newman is 22nd in the driver standings through five races.

On the Car

Kohler Generators makes its second appearance aboard Newman’s machine this weekend, and first since the Daytona 500. A leader in whole home standby generators, Kohler Generators will be on Newman’s machine for eight primary races in 2021.

About KOHLER Generators

KOHLER Generators is a leading manufacturer of automatic standby generators, which connect to the electrical system of a home or a business and quickly restore power following an outage to provide security and peace of mind for everyday life. KOHLER whole home generators are permanently installed outside a home, similar to a central air conditioning (AC) unit. The generator operates on natural gas or liquid propane (LP) and is wired into a home’s electrical system. When power is lost from unexpected events such as severe weather storms, the standby generator automatically kicks in – generally within seconds – and can power hard-wired systems and appliances including air conditioning, heat, medical equipment, Internet and Wi-Fi, security systems and lighting. KOHLER Generators is part of privately held Kohler Co., headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company provides complete power systems including portable, residential, industrial, and marine generators; automatic transfer switches; switchgear; monitoring controls; and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications. Kohler Power Systems has delivered energy solutions for markets worldwide since 1920. Visit KOHLERGenerators.com, facebook.com/KOHLERPower, or Twitter at @KOHLERPower. or more information.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of nearly 35,000 associates. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacturing of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.