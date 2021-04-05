Dutch Boy® Paints to Serve as Entitlement Partner of ARCA Menards Series Event at Kansas Speedway

Dutch Boy 150 to be run as part of doubleheader on May 1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (April 5, 2021) – The Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansas Speedway and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) announced today that Dutch Boy® Paints, a subsidiary of Sherwin-Williams, will serve as the entitlement sponsor for the Spring ARCA Menards Series race event at Kansas Speedway.

The Dutch Boy 150 is set to take place at the Kansas City, Kansas, track on Saturday, May 1 at 12:30 p.m. CT (FS1, MRN/Sirius NASCAR Radio). That race will be followed by the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, for which the green flag is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT (FS1, MRN/Sirius NASCAR Radio).

“Dutch Boy Paints is a brand that brings people together, most notably through their passion for paint and do-it-yourself (DIY) projects,” said Michelle Bangs, brand manager for Dutch Boy Paints. “We are proud to stand with our exclusive retail partner, Menards and support ARCA, while extending this same sense of community to racing fans and their love of ‘America’s Sport.’”

“We are excited to partner with Sherwin-Williams and the “Dutch Boy” brand to bring the ARCA Menards Series to Kansas Speedway and the Kansas City market in 2021,” said Jeff Abbott, promotions manager and spokesperson for Menards. “Kansas City is a growing market for Menards, and Kansas Speedway is a great racetrack.”

Kansas Speedway has hosted an ARCA Menards Series race each year since the track opened in 2001. Bret Holmes took the checkered flag in the first ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway last year on July 24 and came back to secure a second-place showing in the championship race on Oct. 16, capturing the Series title.

“This year marks our 20th anniversary at Kansas Speedway, and we’re proud to have hosted the ARCA Menards Series every year since opening our gates,” said Pat Warren, Kansas Speedway president. “We can’t wait to kick off another year of racing at Kansas Speedway, and we’re thrilled that Dutch Boy Paints has partnered with us to get the weekend underway in style with the Dutch Boy 150.”

The Dutch Boy 150 will be the first of two ARCA Menards Series events at Kansas Speedway in 2021. The Series will return on Saturday, Oct. 23, for the championship race.

Tickets for both races on May 1 are available by visiting kansasspeedway.com or calling 866-460-RACE (7223).

About Dutch Boy Group

Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® Paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later. In recent years, a new vitality, youthfulness, and the promise of Simple Solutions have also shaped the brand. Heritage and trust have been brought to life with energy and empowerment, inspiring DIYers and paint enthusiasts for generations to come. For more information, visit dutchboy.com.

About Menards

Menards home improvement stores are well known throughout the Midwest for a complete selection of high-quality, name brand merchandise and all the tools, materials and supplies for any job. Menards offers full-service lumberyards, beautiful garden centers, name brand appliances, pet & wildlife products and even a line of convenience groceries to provide a one-stop shopping experience. Whether just needing a light bulb, gallon of paint or household supplies, or building a deck, fence or new home, there is something for everyone at Menards whether a beginning do-it-yourselfer or more experienced contractor.

A family-owned and -run company started in 1958, Menards currently operates 305 stores located in 14 Midwestern states. Menards is known throughout the home improvement industry as the low-price leader; it’s no wonder their famous slogan – “SAVE BIG MONEY” – is so widely known and easy to remember. Menards does things right – the company’s strength and success can be seen in the well-stocked and maintained stores, the lowest prices in town, and the way Guests are always treated like family.

About Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway is a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest. The track, which opened in 2001, hosts two NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year, along with approximately 200 other event days each year. This includes the annual American Royal World Series of Barbecue, the largest barbecue competition in the world which attracts teams both nationally and internationally. The Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, which opened in 2012, overlooks Turn 2 of the track. Kansas Speedway’s two NASCAR weekends in 2021 will take place May 1-2 and Oct. 23-24. Both will consist of a NASCAR Cup Series race, including the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, Oct. 24, the second race in the Round of 8 of the Playoffs. Kansas Speedway is owned by NASCAR.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) is among the leading and most versatile auto racing sanctioning bodies in the country. Founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum, the organization administers more than 100 events each year in multiple racing series, including the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, the ARCA/CRA Super Series and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).