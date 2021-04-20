Natalie Decker to drive the No. 23 for Our Motorsports starting at Talladega

STATESVILLE, N.C. (April 20, 2021) – Our Motorsports announces today the addition of Natalie Decker to its driver roster for the No. 23 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Decker will pilot the entry for four races, starting with this weekend’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The Eagle River, Wisconsin native will have sponsorship from Red Street Records for all four races.

“I’m so ready to be back in the 23 car,” Decker said. “I love Talladega and I’m so happy it’s on my schedule this year. I will be with a new team, Our Motorsports, so there will be some challenges because this will be our first race together. I’m so thankful for Red Street Records – it’s been so much fun working with them this year and we’re all so excited to get to Talladega.”

Red Street Records, a Christian music label formed in 2018 by Jay DeMarcus – member of country supergroup Rascal Flatts – will feature its artist Cade Thompson on the hood of the No. 23 Chevrolet for the 300-mile race at Talladega in Lincoln, Alabama.

“It’s an honor for Red Street Records to be a part of team Natalie Decker and Our Motorsports,” said Jay DeMarcus, Owner of Red Street Records. “Natalie is a phenomenal talent and we are thrilled to feature our artist, Cade Thompson, on the hood of the car in Talladega! Let’s Race!” Mark Lusk, President/General Manager, commented: “This partnership really is a perfect match.

The drive and dedication of Team Natalie Decker matches the drive and dedication of the entire team at Red Street Records. We are excited for these races!”

Decker made her NXS debut at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course in February with Red Street Records on board and GRAMMY winning artist, Jason Crabb, on the hood. The 23-year-old driver has amassed 32 starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with a best finish of 5th.

Decker will also pilot the Our Motorsports entry at Nashville Superspeedway in June, Road America in July, and Martinsville Speedway in October.

“We’re excited to welcome Natalie to the Our Motorsports team,” said Our Motorsports General Manager Joe Williams. “We’ve got a great group of drivers for the No. 23 and I’m glad that Natalie and Red Street Records get to be a part of it. I’m ready to see what we can accomplish together.”

The Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway will take the green flag on Saturday, April 24 at 4 p.m. ET. The 113-lap event will be broadcast on FOX.

About Our Motorsports

Our Motorsports competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, fielding the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for Brett Moffitt, and the No. 23 Chevrolet Camaro for multiple drivers. To find out more information about our team, please visit ourmotorsportsgroup.com.