Kyle Busch celebrates his birthday and his first Cup Series win of the season at Kansas

Perhaps it was fate for a driver named Busch to win the Cup Series Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway on his birthday. Or maybe it was simply a talented driver having the dominant car toward the end of the race when it matters the most.

Kyle Busch’s win at Kansas capped off a weekend sweep after claiming the Camping World Truck Series victory Saturday night. It was his 58th Cup Series win in 581 starts and his sixth top-10 finish this season.

“Just a great day to be able to put this M&Ms Camry up front,” Busch said after the race. Great to be able to get everyone back in Victory Lane again this early in the season and get those points going our way.”

Even Busch couldn’t help but see the humor of the situation, adding, “I just remembered it’s the Buschy McBusch Race and a Busch won. What do you know?”

But what he was really excited about was getting the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota back to victory lane.

“You talk about ups and downs of racing – there’s been a lot of downs of life for us. I have a great opportunity and a great job, no doubt.” Busch said. “Just a great day to be able to put this M&M’s Mix Camry up front. Want to thank Hy-Vee, our retail partner. They did a huge promotion for us this year with M&M’s and Rowdy Energy. It’s cool to get everybody back to victory lane again this early in the season.”

Busch was the stage one winner and Kyle Larson won stage two, leading a race-high 132 laps. Larson, however, got into the wall on the final restart while trying to push Ryan Blaney to the lead, and finished 19th. Blaney had to settle for a 21st place finish.

“Hate that I screwed that up and cost us a good finish,” Larson said.

Harvick finished second and has yet to win this season but was pleased with how competitive his car was during the race and how the team effectively used pit strategy to put themselves in the best possible position.

“We had the right pit strategy once the cautions came out there. We had the pit road penalty and came in for tires and Rodney made a great call of coming back in to put tires on and that kind of put us on the offense. We were able to be really aggressive on the two restarts we had at the end and were able to make up some ground. Everybody on our Busch Light Ford Mustang did a great job today of just hanging in there. We made a few mistakes, but we made our car better throughout the whole day and were more competitive than we had been in the last couple mile-and-a-half races.”

Brad Keselowski finished third for his fifth top-five this year.

“We weren’t quite as fast as we wanted to be. The Gibbs cars were real fast and Kyle Larson was screaming fast, so a very similar race for us to Vegas, kind of right there on that edge of the top five. We just need a little bit more, but we almost stole one there with pitting and the yellow came out there with 10 to go and it was just kind of the restart chaos and we all run into each other, whether it’s me running into someone or somebody else running into somebody it’s just part of it, but, all in all, not a bad day for the Verizon 5G Ford Mustang.”

Matt DiBenedetto and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five. Chase Briscoe placed 20th and was the highest-finishing rookie.

The Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway on May 9 for the Goodyear 400 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 11

Race Results for the 2nd Annual Buschy McBusch Race 400

Sunday, May 2, 2021

Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS – 1.5 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 267 Laps – 400.5 Miles

Fin Str No Driver Team Laps S1Pos S2Pos S3Pos Pts Status 1 9 18 Kyle Busch M&M’s Mix Toyota 267 1 2 0 59 Running 2 4 4 Kevin Harvick Busch Light For The Farmers Ford 267 7 10 0 40 Running 3 1 2 Brad Keselowski Verizon 5G Ford 267 4 4 0 48 Running 4 5 21 Matt DiBenedetto Dickies/Menards Ford 267 0 0 0 33 Running 5 17 9 Chase Elliott UniFirst Chevrolet 267 6 5 0 43 Running 6 15 19 Martin Truex Jr. Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota 267 0 7 0 35 Running 7 11 8 Tyler Reddick Childress Vineyards Chevrolet 267 3 8 0 41 Running 8 16 17 Chris Buescher autoTempest Ford 267 0 0 0 29 Running 9 2 24 William Byron Axalta Chevrolet 267 5 0 0 34 Running 10 6 3 Austin Dillon Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road Chevrolet 267 0 0 0 27 Running 11 21 99 Daniel Suarez Camping World Chevrolet 267 0 0 0 26 Running 12 20 11 Denny Hamlin FedEx Freight Toyota 267 9 3 0 35 Running 13 3 34 Michael McDowell CarParts.com Ford 267 0 0 0 24 Running 14 24 42 Ross Chastain Clover Chevrolet 267 0 0 0 23 Running 15 28 1 Kurt Busch Monster Energy Chevrolet 267 0 0 0 22 Running 16 14 6 Ryan Newman Hy-Vee Ford 267 0 0 0 21 Running 17 29 22 Joey Logano AAA Insurance Ford 267 0 0 0 20 Running 18 25 48 Alex Bowman Ally Chevrolet 267 0 0 0 19 Running 19 32 5 Kyle Larson HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 267 2 1 0 37 Running 20 19 14 Chase Briscoe # HighPoint.com Ford 267 0 0 0 17 Running 21 7 12 Ryan Blaney Menards/Moen Ford 267 8 6 0 24 Running 22 38 33 * Austin Cindric(i) MoneyLion Ford 267 0 0 0 0 Running 23 22 38 Anthony Alfredo # Dude Wipes Ford 266 0 0 0 14 Running 24 10 41 Cole Custer HaasTooling.com Ford 266 0 0 0 13 Running 25 27 43 Erik Jones Black Entrepreneur Initiative Chevrolet 266 0 0 0 12 Running 26 13 23 Bubba Wallace Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar Toyota 266 0 0 0 11 Running 27 26 7 Corey LaJoie Nations Guard Chevrolet 265 0 0 0 10 Running 28 8 20 Christopher Bell Rheem Toyota 265 10 9 0 12 Running 29 18 10 Aric Almirola Smithfield/Price Chopper Ford 264 0 0 0 8 Running 30 31 77 Justin Haley(i) NASCAR TRUCKS AT KNOXVILLE Chevrolet 263 0 0 0 0 Running 31 30 78 BJ McLeod(i) Celsius Ford 260 0 0 0 0 Running 32 12 37 * Ryan Preece Nature Valley Chevrolet 259 0 0 0 5 Accident 33 36 53 Garrett Smithley(i) Smart Sanitizer Chevrolet 259 0 0 0 0 Running 34 23 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Kroger/Energizer Chevrolet 258 0 0 0 3 Accident 35 35 15 Joey Gase(i) Explore Branson Chevrolet 258 0 0 0 0 Running 36 33 51 Cody Ware(i) Nurtec ODT Chevrolet 257 0 0 0 0 Running 37 34 0 Quin Houff 8 Ball Chocolate Whiskey Chevrolet 256 0 0 0 1 Running 38 39 55 * Matt Mills(i) Siebert Electric/J.F. Electric Ford 255 0 0 0 0 Running 39 37 52 Josh Bilicki RBR Aviation Ford 250 0 0 0 1 Running

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 5 Mins, 21 Secs.

Average Speed: 129.647 MPH

Margin of Victory: .336 Seconds

Stage 1 Top 10: 18, 5, 8, 2, 24, 9, 4, 12, 11, 20

Stage 2 Top 10: 5, 18, 11, 2, 9, 12, 19, 8, 20, 4

Caution Flags: 7 for 36 laps; Laps: 27-30 (Competition [78]); 82-87 (Stage 1 Conclusion [37]); 162-167 (Stage 2 Conclusion [17]); 231-235 (Debris Frontstretch [99]); 246-249 (#11 Incident Turn 1 [48]); 254-257 (#33, 47 Incident Backstretch [6]); 259-265 (#20, 37, 47 Incident Turn 4 [14]).

Lead Changes: 18 among 6 drivers; B. Keselowski 1-63; K. Larson 64; B. Keselowski 65-73; K. Larson 74-76; K. Busch 77-83; K. Larson 84-121; R. Stenhouse Jr. 122-144; K. Larson 145-162; K. Busch 163; K. Larson 164-167; K. Busch 168; K. Larson 169-212; C. Buescher 213-225; K. Larson 226-230; D. Hamlin 231; K. Larson 232-236; D. Hamlin 237-242; K. Larson 243-256; K. Busch 257-267.

Sunoco Rookie of the Race: Chase Briscoe, #14

(i) Ineligible for driver points in this series