Kyle Busch celebrates his birthday and his first Cup Series win of the season at Kansas

By Angela Campbell
Photo by Ron Olds, Speedwaymedia.com

Perhaps it was fate for a driver named Busch to win the Cup Series Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway on his birthday. Or maybe it was simply a talented driver having the dominant car toward the end of the race when it matters the most.

Kyle Busch’s win at Kansas capped off a weekend sweep after claiming the Camping World Truck Series victory Saturday night. It was his 58th Cup Series win in 581 starts and his sixth top-10 finish this season.

“Just a great day to be able to put this M&Ms Camry up front,” Busch said after the race. Great to be able to get everyone back in Victory Lane again this early in the season and get those points going our way.”

Even Busch couldn’t help but see the humor of the situation, adding, “I just remembered it’s the Buschy McBusch Race and a Busch won. What do you know?”

But what he was really excited about was getting the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota back to victory lane.

“You talk about ups and downs of racing – there’s been a lot of downs of life for us. I have a great opportunity and a great job, no doubt.” Busch said.  “Just a great day to be able to put this M&M’s Mix Camry up front. Want to thank Hy-Vee, our retail partner. They did a huge promotion for us this year with M&M’s and Rowdy Energy. It’s cool to get everybody back to victory lane again this early in the season.”

Busch was the stage one winner and Kyle Larson won stage two, leading a race-high 132 laps. Larson, however, got into the wall on the final restart while trying to push Ryan Blaney to the lead, and finished 19th. Blaney had to settle for a 21st place finish.

“Hate that I screwed that up and cost us a good finish,” Larson said.

Harvick finished second and has yet to win this season but was pleased with how competitive his car was during the race and how the team effectively used pit strategy to put themselves in the best possible position.

“We had the right pit strategy once the cautions came out there. We had the pit road penalty and came in for tires and Rodney made a great call of coming back in to put tires on and that kind of put us on the offense. We were able to be really aggressive on the two restarts we had at the end and were able to make up some ground. Everybody on our Busch Light Ford Mustang did a great job today of just hanging in there. We made a few mistakes, but we made our car better throughout the whole day and were more competitive than we had been in the last couple mile-and-a-half races.”

Brad Keselowski finished third for his fifth top-five this year.

“We weren’t quite as fast as we wanted to be. The Gibbs cars were real fast and Kyle Larson was screaming fast, so a very similar race for us to Vegas, kind of right there on that edge of the top five. We just need a little bit more, but we almost stole one there with pitting and the yellow came out there with 10 to go and it was just kind of the restart chaos and we all run into each other, whether it’s me running into someone or somebody else running into somebody it’s just part of it, but, all in all, not a bad day for the Verizon 5G Ford Mustang.”

Matt DiBenedetto and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five. Chase Briscoe placed 20th and was the highest-finishing rookie.

The Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway on May 9 for the Goodyear 400 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 11

Race Results for the 2nd Annual Buschy McBusch Race 400
Sunday, May 2, 2021
Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS – 1.5 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 267 Laps – 400.5 Miles

FinStrNoDriverTeamLapsS1PosS2PosS3PosPtsStatus
1918Kyle BuschM&M’s Mix Toyota26712059Running
244Kevin HarvickBusch Light For The Farmers Ford267710040Running
312Brad KeselowskiVerizon 5G Ford26744048Running
4521Matt DiBenedettoDickies/Menards Ford26700033Running
5179Chase ElliottUniFirst Chevrolet26765043Running
61519Martin Truex Jr.Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota26707035Running
7118Tyler ReddickChildress Vineyards Chevrolet26738041Running
81617Chris BuescherautoTempest Ford26700029Running
9224William ByronAxalta Chevrolet26750034Running
1063Austin DillonBass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road Chevrolet26700027Running
112199Daniel SuarezCamping World Chevrolet26700026Running
122011Denny HamlinFedEx Freight Toyota26793035Running
13334Michael McDowellCarParts.com Ford26700024Running
142442Ross ChastainClover Chevrolet26700023Running
15281Kurt BuschMonster Energy Chevrolet26700022Running
16146Ryan NewmanHy-Vee Ford26700021Running
172922Joey LoganoAAA Insurance Ford26700020Running
182548Alex BowmanAlly Chevrolet26700019Running
19325Kyle LarsonHendrickCars.com Chevrolet26721037Running
201914Chase Briscoe #HighPoint.com Ford26700017Running
21712Ryan BlaneyMenards/Moen Ford26786024Running
223833* Austin Cindric(i)MoneyLion Ford2670000Running
232238Anthony Alfredo #Dude Wipes Ford26600014Running
241041Cole CusterHaasTooling.com Ford26600013Running
252743Erik JonesBlack Entrepreneur Initiative Chevrolet26600012Running
261323Bubba WallaceDr. Pepper Zero Sugar Toyota26600011Running
27267Corey LaJoieNations Guard Chevrolet26500010Running
28820Christopher BellRheem Toyota265109012Running
291810Aric AlmirolaSmithfield/Price Chopper Ford2640008Running
303177Justin Haley(i)NASCAR TRUCKS AT KNOXVILLE Chevrolet2630000Running
313078BJ McLeod(i)Celsius Ford2600000Running
321237* Ryan PreeceNature Valley Chevrolet2590005Accident
333653Garrett Smithley(i)Smart Sanitizer Chevrolet2590000Running
342347Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Kroger/Energizer Chevrolet2580003Accident
353515Joey Gase(i)Explore Branson Chevrolet2580000Running
363351Cody Ware(i)Nurtec ODT Chevrolet2570000Running
37340Quin Houff8 Ball Chocolate Whiskey Chevrolet2560001Running
383955* Matt Mills(i)Siebert Electric/J.F. Electric Ford2550000Running
393752Josh BilickiRBR Aviation Ford2500001Running

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 5 Mins, 21 Secs.
Average Speed: 129.647 MPH
Margin of Victory: .336 Seconds
Stage 1 Top 10: 18, 5, 8, 2, 24, 9, 4, 12, 11, 20
Stage 2 Top 10: 5, 18, 11, 2, 9, 12, 19, 8, 20, 4

Caution Flags: 7 for 36 laps; Laps: 27-30 (Competition [78]); 82-87 (Stage 1 Conclusion [37]); 162-167 (Stage 2 Conclusion [17]); 231-235 (Debris Frontstretch [99]); 246-249 (#11 Incident Turn 1 [48]); 254-257 (#33, 47 Incident Backstretch [6]); 259-265 (#20, 37, 47 Incident Turn 4 [14]).

Lead Changes: 18 among 6 drivers; B. Keselowski 1-63; K. Larson 64; B. Keselowski 65-73; K. Larson 74-76; K. Busch 77-83; K. Larson 84-121; R. Stenhouse Jr. 122-144; K. Larson 145-162; K. Busch 163; K. Larson 164-167; K. Busch 168; K. Larson 169-212; C. Buescher 213-225; K. Larson 226-230; D. Hamlin 231; K. Larson 232-236; D. Hamlin 237-242; K. Larson 243-256; K. Busch 257-267.

Sunoco Rookie of the Race: Chase Briscoe, #14

(i) Ineligible for driver points in this series


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
