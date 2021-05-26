Ty Dillon to Pilot the No. 23 Chevrolet for Our Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway

STATESVILLE, N.C. (May 26, 2021) – Our Motorsports announces today the addition of Ty Dillon to its driver roster for the No. 23 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Dillon will pilot the entry in this weekend’s Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Dillon, a native of Welcome, North Carolina, will have sponsorship from AMMO Inc. and GunBroker.com for the 300-mile race.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to drive the No. 23 Chevrolet for Our Motorsports this Saturday,” said Dillon. “Their program continues to impress and hopefully my experience will only help them even more. Our AMMO, Inc.-GunBroker.com Camaro is going to be fast and I look forward to getting it up front. Any chance I have to get behind the wheel this season is a blessing and I’m excited to be back in the driver’s seat.”

AMMO, Inc. is a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader. Founded in 2016, AMMO, Inc. designs and manufacturers products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense.

GunBroker.com is the world’s largest online auction marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearm accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms.

“We’re really excited to have Ty come on board this week at Charlotte in the No. 23 car,” said Joe Williams, Our Motorsports general manager. “He brings a bunch of experience from Xfinity and Cup to the team which I believe will help continue to grow our program.”

The 29-year-old driver has over 370 starts across NASCAR’s three national series. Dillon has one NXS victory at the prestigious Indianapolis Motor Speedway and three wins in the NASCAR Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

“We are very excited to have Ty Dillon working with Brett (Moffitt) this weekend,” said Chris Our, team owner. “With the extensive experience of both drivers, we are expecting good things this weekend as we make the short trip down to Charlotte.”

The Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will take the green flag on Saturday, May 29 at 1 p.m. ET. The 200-lap event will be broadcast live on FS1 and can be heard on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Our Motorsports:

Our Motorsports competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, fielding the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for Brett Moffitt, and the No. 23 Chevrolet Camaro for multiple drivers. To find out more information about our team, please visit ourmotorsportsgroup.com.

