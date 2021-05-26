JR Motorsports — NXS Charlotte Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Charlotte Motor Speedway

RACE: Alsco Uniforms 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, May 29, 2021

Broadcast Information – TV: 1 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 12:30 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Michael Annett

No. 1 No. 1 Pilot Flying J/myRewards Plus™ Chevrolet

• In three races on 1.5-mile tracks this season, Michael Annett has a pair of top-10 finishes, the best being a sixth place run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March. His average finish on such tracks this season is 8.7.

• The Iowa native’s best finish in 15 starts on the 1.5-mile quad oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway is sixth in this race in 2019. He was seventh on the oval last season and finished ninth on the Roval later on for a solid average of eighth over the two events.

• Annett has earned all five of his top-10 finishes this season in the past eight races. He has finishes of sixth, seventh (three times) and 10th

Josh Berry

No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet

• Josh Berry will make his Charlotte debut this weekend in the No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet.

• In six previous starts on tracks measuring 1.5-miles in length, Berry has an average finish of 21.2 and has two top-10 finishes this season.

• Throughout the 2021 season, Berry has accumulated one win (Martinsville), three top fives, five top 10s and has paced the field for 151 laps.

• Berry has three NXS races remaining for JRM in 2021, including events at Charlotte, Texas Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson enters this weekend’s event at Charlotte Motor Speedway with two consecutive top-five finishes on 1.5-mile speedways in 2021. The young Nevada driver was fourth at Atlanta and fifth at his home track in Las Vegas.

• Over his career, Gragson has 11 top-five and 16 top-10 finishes on 1.5-mile tracks. So far in 2021, he has four top-five and five top-10 results in 11 races.

• In the last six races this season, Gragson has four finishes of sixth or better. The best, second, came at Martinsville where he chased teammate Josh Berry to the checkered

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Unilever United for America Chevrolet

• In 18 previous starts at Charlotte in the NXS, Justin Allgaier has scored five top fives, 10 top 10s and a best finish of second, coming in this event in 2019.

• Allgaier heads into Saturday as the most recent NXS winner on a 1.5-mile track by way of his victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway just six races ago.

• Allgaier will have new colors this weekend courtesy of Unilever and Camp4Heroes. Camp4Heroes, located on an 80-acre tract of land between Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune, is used as a retreat for severely injured veterans, firefighters, police officers and their caregivers. For more information and ways to donate, please click here.

Driver Quotes

“With how we were at the other 1.5-mile tracks so far this season, I’m going into this week’s race at Charlotte with some confidence that our Pilot Flying J myRewards Plus Chevrolet will be near the front of the field all day long. We had a good day at COTA, coming from the back, and this whole team is performing better and better each week. It’s time to start pushing for playoff positions, and it’s a home race, so there’s no better time to get it going.” – Michael Annett

“Charlotte is going to be interesting this weekend for sure. We have had some good runs here on the oval the last couple of seasons and I feel really confident we can back that up again. We’ll also have some extra motivation with having Camp4Heroes on board our No. 7 Chevrolet, which is extra special given that this is Memorial Day weekend. Hopefully we can go out there and have a really strong day and be in contention for the win in the end.” – Justin Allgaier

“I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of the No. 8 Tire Pros Chevy this weekend here in Charlotte. We actually get to practice and qualify this weekend, so although it’s a new track to me, I will get to turn some laps before the race. That will be huge. I’ve been going into a majority of these races without track time and having to learn during the actual race, so practice this weekend will be great. I know Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and the rest of the No. 8 team will unload a fast Chevy this weekend and I am just lucky to be driving it for them.” – Josh Berry

“We’ve had a fast Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee Camaro the last few weeks but things just haven’t gone our way. We’ve had some good runs but ran into problems like last weekend that ended our day early. We have practice this weekend to shake things down and we’ve run well at Charlotte in the past, so hopefully we can put this No. 9 in Victory Lane where it belongs this weekend and lock ourselves into the playoffs.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates:

