Tickets go on sale next week for Grand Prix of Portland

NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to PIR and the Pacific Northwest Sept. 10-12

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 15, 2021) – The Grand Prix of Portland is ready to rev back up in the Pacific Northwest, Sept. 10-12, 2021, with non-stop racing excitement at Portland International Raceway (PIR). Sales open for all 3-Day tickets beginning on Monday, June 21 at 10 a.m. PT online at portlandgp.com.

After missing its visit last year due to the global pandemic, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES brings the stars and cars of the Indianapolis 500 back to PIR for the first of three stops on its west coast swing to end the 2021 season. The Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires returns with the Indy Lights series, the top rung of its open-wheel development ladder, for doubleheader races. The ARCA Menards Series West also races at PIR for the first time since 2012 during the weekend adding some fender-banging stock car racing action.

“Our team is thrilled to bring back the Grand Prix of Portland to the fans after everyone missed out on this great event at PIR in 2020,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Grand Prix of Portland. “With tickets going on sale Monday, the countdown is officially on for NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing’s exciting return to PIR and the Pacific Northwest. The paddock and grandstands will also be open to spectators.”

Pricing starts at $85 for Bronze-level 3-Day Grandstand seating, $105 for Silver, and $165 for Gold which includes a Paddock Pass. General Admission for the entire three-day weekend is $65. Single-Day tickets will be released for sale in July.

Items also on sale now to enhance the weekend experience are the Champions Club and Pit and Paddock Passes. For a limited time and in limited quantities, the Champions Club membership includes a NTT IndyCar Series Paddock Pass and offers premium access and exclusive benefits such as a personalized event credential, pre-race grid walk, a photograph with the winner’s trophy, and more. A Pit Pass provides access to the pitlane during practice and qualifying sessions. A Paddock Pass offers entry to “the locker room of motorsports” to get up close to the IndyCar drivers, cars and teams in their garage area.

3-Day Broadacre Parking is available for $50. Those who buy 3-Day Gold Grandstand seats also have the option to purchase a 3-Day Infield Parking Pass for $50. RV Club spaces, which include event General Admission and Paddock Passes, are available in limited supply for $1,200 in trackside spaces and $1,000 for second row spots. Purchasers should act fast as the RV Club will sell out.

The Grand Prix of Portland offers a tremendous family value and experience. Children 12 and under receive free general admission to the event and complimentary access to the NTT IndyCar Series Paddock throughout the weekend when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

The Grand Prix of Portland will follow all state and local guidance for COVID-19 at the time of the event in September. For ticket pricing, grandstand seating locations and additional festival information, visit portlandgp.com. Stay up to speed on the Grand Prix of Portland on social media all year long by following #PortlandGP.

About Grand Prix of Portland:

Portland International Raceway (PIR) is the home of the Grand Prix of Portland. PIR is a 1.964-mile, 12-turn permanent road course owned by the City of Portland and operated under the Portland Parks and Recreation. Opened in 1960 to host sports car and drag racing, the 268-acre property hosts over 550 events annually including automotive and motorcycle road racing, motocross, cruise-ins and other special events including the Rose Cup Races. PIR has been the site of many memorable Indy car races. Al Unser Jr. won the inaugural one in 1984, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned in 2018 after an 11-year absence with Takuma Sato the winner and another Indianapolis 500 champion Will Power winning in 2019. The Father’s Day race of 1986 featured Mario Andretti victorious over his son Michael on the last lap by less than a second. The closest three-way road racing finish in Indy car history took place at PIR in 1997 when the top three were covered by just 0.055 of a second. The Grand Prix of Portland is owned and operated by Green Savoree Portland, LLC, whose affiliates also promote three additional INDYCAR races, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (April 23-25, 2021), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (July 2-4, 2021), and Honda Indy Toronto.

For more information, visit portlandgp.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @PortlandGP or follow updates on Twitter @Portland_GP and Instagram at @Portland_GP using #PortlandGP.