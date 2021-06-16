FedEx Racing Express Facts – Nashville Superspeedway

Denny Hamlin

11 FedEx Express Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Ally 400

Date/Time: Sunday, June 20/3:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 300 laps/399 miles

Track Shape: Oval

Track Length: 1.333 miles

2020 Winner: N/A

Express Notes:

All-Star Recap: Following a random draw, Hamlin started the multi-segment non-points paying event from the 16th position, and after a handful of laps, reported he was battling an extremely loose FedEx Camry. However, the unique format would give crew chief Chris Gabehart plenty of opportunities to make necessary adjustments to improve the handling. As the race progressed and adjustments were made, Hamlin became more comfortable with the handling and worked his way up to third during the fourth segment. Hamlin managed to stay in the top 10 during the fifth segment, which included a mandatory pit stop. The FedEx crew changed four tires during the stop but realized there was a good possibility that some of the lug nuts might not be tight. The team was hopeful there would be a well-timed caution that would allow them to remedy the situation, but the caution never came and Hamlin had to pit prior to the end of the race, relegating him to the 21st finishing position.

Nashville Preview: The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Music City for the first ever running of the Ally 400 Cup Series event at Nashville Superspeedway. Drivers will try to conquer the 1.333-mile concrete oval in front of a sold-out crowd. Hamlin and his team will look to use their past success at superspeedways in an attempt to capture their first win of the season.

Hamlin Conversation – Nashville:

What are you looking forward to and what will be the struggle going to a track where no one really has much experience?

“It’s been 15 years since I’ve raced there, and I can remember how difficult it is to pass there, but we’ll have practice and that will be really helpful to get to know the track to find the lanes that we want to be in. I think it’s going to be a fun race, and it’s always interesting when you’re racing at a new track.”

What do you think about NASCAR adding this new destination to the Cup schedule?

“I know a lot of work has gone into getting the track ready for this event. Nashville is a great town, and there’s a lot for fans to do – at the track and in the surrounding area. It’s not just the race; there’s a whole family atmosphere and there’s a lot of fun things to do.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Nashville: The #11 FedEx Express Toyota will carry the letters FYMA on the B-post in recognition of the FYMA Station in Columbia, Tenn. During the past year, the 36 team members at FYMA dealt with personal tragedies, with three employees losing loved ones – two sons and a brother – in the space of one month. The FYMA team pulled together and covered the open shifts and showed uplifting support for their fellow team members during trying times.