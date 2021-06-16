This Week in Motorsports: June 14-20, 2021

· NCS/NXS/NCWTS: Nashville Superspeedway – June 18-20

PLANO, Texas (June 16, 2021) – NASCAR is back in Nashville, and for the first time since 1984, the NASCAR Cup Series competes at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend. They will be joined by the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, which will make their return to Nashville Superspeedway for the first time since 2011.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS| NCWTS

Hamlin has Nashville experience… Cup Series points leader Denny Hamlin heads to Nashville and is one of very few drivers with track experience at the superspeedway. Hamlin earned his second career Xfinity Series pole position at the track in 2006 and drove to a third-place finish. The Virginia-native added a fourth-place finish the following year.

Busch looking for a milestone… Kyle Busch is looking for a big milestone this weekend – 100 Xfinity Series victories – at a track that he has already had much success at in his career. Busch went two-for-two in his Xfinity Series starts this season with his second win of the season at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday and looks to add to that run of success with his third Xfinity Series win this season at Nashville. Although NASCAR has not competed in Nashville since 2011, Busch has scored victories at the track in both the Xfinity Series (2009) and Truck Series (2010, 2011).

Hemric plans to deliver… Daniel Hemric continued to run up front in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as he led laps for the sixth time in the past eight events on his way to his sixth top-five result of the season. With the fourth-place finish, Hemric is only 14 points from the runner-up position in the NXS point standings.

Nemechek continues to lead… John Hunter Nemechek continued with his stellar return to the Truck Series with his fourth victory in the first 11 events of the 2021 season at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday. With the victory, Nemechek extended his series points lead to 78 with four races remaining in the regular season.

Double-duty for Hill… After a tough start to the season, Austin Hill has scored top-10 finishes in eight of the last nine Truck Series events to move into third in the overall standings. Hill will return to his No. 16 Toyota Tundra for Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) this weekend, but also will be behind the wheel of the No. 61 Toyota Supra for the first time this season. Hill, who is scheduled to make several Xfinity Series starts this season, drove to a top-five finish at Kansas Speedway last fall to score his best Xfinity Series result.

Stay Connected

https://www.toyota.com/racing @ToyotaRacing.com @ToyotaRacing

facebook.com/ToyotaRacing Camera With Flash on Apple iOS 11.3 ToyotaRacingMedia.com

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.