Bayley Currey – CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

Pocono Raceway Race Advance

CRC Brakleen 150

Team: No. 45 CircleBDiecast.com Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @BayleyCurrey

Currey on Racing at Pocono: “I’m thankful for another chance to get behind the wheel of one of these Niece Motorsports Chevrolets,” said Currey. “A huge thank you to Al Niece, everyone at the team, and CircleBDiecast.com for making this possible. I think Pocono is a fun track, even though it has a reputation as a tough track. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Currey at Pocono: Currey will make his fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start this weekend at Pocono Raceway. In his three previous starts, he has a best finish of 16th, which came last season.

The Texas-native has one NASCAR Xfinity Series start at ‘The Tricky Triangle’, coming in 2020.

Currey also has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Pocono Raceway, coming in 2019.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will race with support from CircleBDiecast.com this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports products. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel, servicing the motorsports market and has expanded its product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a one-stop stocking distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

In September of 2020, Plan B Sales decided to split its wholesale and retail business into two different websites to better serve each segment of customers, effectively launching CircleBDiecast.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.