Carson Hocevar – CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

Pocono Raceway Race Advance

CRC Brakleen 150

Team: No. 42 Sparco Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Racing at Pocono: “We’re heading to another track that I’m going to be seeing for the first time when we take the green flag,” said Hocevar. “I know Pocono definitely has a well-earned reputation as a tough track, but I’m looking forward to the challenge. Phil and Ross were able to bring home a win there in 2019, and I’m hoping that Phil and I can try and do the same thing on Saturday.”

Hocevar at Pocono: Hocevar will make his first Pocono Raceway start this weekend.

In the Points: Hocevar remains 10th in the driver point standings after last week’s race at Nashville Superspeedway. In addition, Hocevar retained the lead in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Standings.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will race with support from Sparco.

Since 1977 Sparco S.p.A. has developed and produced equipment for the racing environment. Sparco has more than 300 partner teams throughout the world in various motorsport competitions including, F1, Indy, WRC, NASCAR, Dakar and many others.

Since 2000, The Sparco Group has diversified its activities, entering the carbon fiber automotive components’ industry for super sports car and luxury car manufacturers. In addition, Sparco has expanded its business to the gaming-simulation racing industry as well as the safety clothing industry (safety footwear and workwear).

Sparco is headquartered in Volpiano, Italy, and has more than 1,000 employees that operate in eight production plants (four in Italy, three in Tunisia and one in the USA).

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.