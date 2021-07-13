Anthony Alfredo Ready for Homecoming Weekend

DUDE Wipes Back with Team at New Hampshire

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 13, 2021) – It’s homecoming for Anthony Alfredo this Sunday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The one-mile track is the closest to where Alfredo grew up in Ridgefield, Connecticut. With family and friends attending this weekend, Alfredo knows it will be a full weekend.

“I think the track has an appearance planned and then I’ll have a lot of family and friends with me in the garage and pits,” said Alfredo. “It’s going to be a full weekend, but I’m looking forward to it. I love racing for my family, friends and coming to New Hampshire. We don’t race in Connecticut, so it’s our closest track.”

Alfredo comes home with a familiar partner on his No. 38 Ford Mustang. DUDE Wipes returns to the Rookie-of-the-Year candidate in his first NASCAR Cup Series start at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

A leader in the wipes game, DUDE Products are sold throughout the country and continue to help NASCAR fans stay fresh. DUDE Wipes full line includes a head-to-toe assortment of energizing face and body wipes, on-the-go shower wipes and menthol chill body powder.

“It’s awesome to have DUDE Wipes back on the car this weekend,” said Alfredo. “They have supported me the past few seasons and they’ve been great to work with. We’ve had some close calls this season and a few situations where I’m glad we have had DUDE Wipes supporting us!”

For more information about DUDE Products, visit www.DUDEProducts.com.

Sunday’s race will be televised live on NBCSN at 3:00 p.m. ET.

About DUDE Products

DUDE is one of the fastest growing men’s hygiene companies in the U.S., started by four lifelong friends out of Chicago in 2012. Their flagship product, DUDE Wipes, the first flushable wipe marketed to men, is in over 15,000 stores nationwide (Walmart, Kroger, Target, Albertsons, Safeway & HEB). DUDE has expanded its product line and they also offer DUDE Shower Body Wipes, DUDE Face Wipes, DUDE Body Powder and other men’s essentials. In 2015 DUDE Products appeared on the ABC show Shark Tank where they received an investment deal from Mark Cuban.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.