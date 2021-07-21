AmericanMuscle Customer Build | 2005 Mustang V6 S197

Over 35 Mods on this Retro-Inspired Build

PAOLI, Pa. (July 16th, 2021) – AmericanMuscle (AM) has released another installment of their “Customer Builds” YouTube series. The new video showcases a 2005 V6 Mustang owned by Tom from California. Hosted by AM’s Justin Dugan, the build features over 35 mods and will appeal to Mustang owners with a passion for the classics. Viewers can learn more on AM’s dedicated build pages, including photos and a full breakdown of all the mods used for this feature build.

“Tom’s spirit from modifying, taking things that aren’t meant to go on his car, making them work and making them look good is really impressive.” — Justin Dugan

When it comes to modifications, this 2005 V6 S197 leaves no stone unturned. The owner was committed to the retro theme and was not afraid to make a few changes of his own. Key mods include matching headlights and taillights, a front spoiler, bullet wheels, and a shaker hood customized to fit MMD hood vents. The Flowmaster Outlaw exhaust with Corsa quad tips took a little research on melting plastic, but the result is flawless. The interior continues the classic theme with a roll bar, multiple gauges, a suede steering wheel and more.

AM’s “Customer Build” video series is for Mustang enthusiasts who like to modify and drive, build and race late-model Mustangs. Tom’s customized 2005 Mustang V6 provides inspiration with over 35 appearance and performance mods. AM plans to continue the spotlight series providing a place where Mustang enthusiasts can connect, learn, and come away with a few ideas for their own build.

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/ford-mustang-builds-profiles.html?imageid=259304&from=0

