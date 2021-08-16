KENNINGTON SCORES SIXTH PLACE RESULT AT GP3R IN CASTROL EDGE DODGE

August 15, 2021. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team set out to continue their run of consistency at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres (GP3R), the first street course race of the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season at the 51st running of the famed race through streets of the Quebec City. From the first on track session, it was clear they would accomplish the goal.

After only a few laps behind the wheel of the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge during the Saturday practice session Kennington hopped out of the car feeling confident and satisfied. “We’re good” he stated. “We did a one minute eight (second) lap and I’m not going to push the car too hard in practice” he added.

Kennington would return for a few more practice laps and post the seventh fastest time during the session and then follow it up with the seventh quickest time during the qualifying session.

Beginning the 60-lap race from the inside of row four Kennington maneuvered the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge through the always tricky start on the 1.53-mile circuit and maintained his strong position inside the top-ten. It was only a few laps into the event when he returned to pit road for a mandatory fuel stop. “It was required, and the best plan was to get in and take care of it as soon as possible” explained the driver.

As the rest of the field cycled through stops the #17 Castrol Dodge continued to run strong and Kennington made his way back toward the front. He would maintain his position throughout the race. “I never had to push too hard to stay right where I was,” said the driver.

A late race caution period slowed the field and set up a dash to the finish. Kennington avoid any of the contact between other competitors running ahead of him and claimed a sixth-place result in the race. It was his 12th top-ten finish in 14 races at GP3R.

“If I’d been a little more aggressive, I might have been able to grab another spot or two when the 47 and 74 cars were battling it out, but I also might have gotten tangled up with them” he explained. “In the end, it’s another good result for the Castrol team, great work by everyone to have the car run so strong right from the start of the weekend” he added.

TV & Live Streaming

The race from GP3R will be broadcast on TSN is Sunday August 22 at 1PM ET.

Next up the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team will return to Quebec to race on the road course at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec on Saturday August 28th, followed by two races the next day at the Autodrome Chaudière in Vallee-Jonction, QC

