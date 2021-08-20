Grant Enfinger and CR7 Motorsports hope to rebound at Gateway

MADISON, Ill.: Grant Enfinger and CR7 Motorsports head to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway for Friday night’s Toyota 200 presented by CK Power determined to rebound.

Two weeks ago, at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Enfinger, the Fairhope, Ala. native had high hopes to deliver his second top-five of the season with the family-owned team in the United Rentals 176., unfortunately, a mechanical failure early in the race sent the team to the garage and out of the final road course race of the season.

“(We) only made a few laps and something went wrong the transmission,” explained Enfinger. “Hate it for these CR7 Motorsports guys, because a lot of effort was put into this truck. We will regroup and be ready for Gateway.”

A lot of emphasis was put on the Finger Lakes event because of CR7 Motorsports’ debut with Champion Power Equipment, a longtime supporter of Enfinger. With the disappointment of Watkins Glen, determination is propelling the team forward.

“Champion Power Equipment has been a huge part of my career,” Enfinger said. “Champion’s line of portable generators is a great fit for NASCAR fans who love to tailgate and camp at their favorite race track. It’s always fun to go out into the campgrounds and meet all the fans that support Champion. By getting out there and connecting directly with their consumers, we’ve had the honor and privilege to see that brand grow over the years.”

The opening round of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs at Gateway doesn’t have Enfinger included in the title chase, but the former ARCA Menards Series champion is still committed to making the most of his 2021 season including a trip to Victory Lane.

When it comes to World Wide Technology Raceway’s 1.25 oval, Enfinger has four prior Truck Series starts with a pole and three top-10 finishes, including an eighth-place result last summer after starting

11th. Enfinger’s best finish is fifth in his track debut in 2017.

“We are excited to have Grant in the truck at Gateway,” said CR7 Motorsports team principal and driver Codie Rohrbaugh. “We’ve had a stretch of some tough finishes, but we are going to bounce back. We are focused on that.

“Two of our last three races we’ve been hit with mechanical failures while running inside the top-10 and they are different failures – but we hope we have fixed those issues and we can focus on the rest of the season with our team and drivers and put CR7 Motorsports back on the map.”

With seven races remaining, Enfinger despite missing one race is 11th in the championship driver standings, the highest of those who are not locked in the opening round of the Playoffs.

CR7 Motorsports holds a respectable 27th in the championship owner standings participating in 13 of the 15 races this season.

CR7 Motorsports has 39 NCWTS starts to their credit with a career-best finish of third at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2020). Additionally, the team owns six other top-10 finishes including two this season at Circuit of the Americas (fourth | Grant Enfinger) in May 2021 and Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (seventh | Grant Enfinger) in March 2021. An 11th place qualifying effort at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2019) is the team’s best time trials effort to date.

In 20 career ARCA starts, Rohrbaugh has a best finish of seventh twice at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (July 2018 and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2019). He has qualified a career-best fourth on four different occasions, most recently at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 2018).

Marketing partnership(s) opportunities are also available for the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, as well as the team’s ARCA Menards Series No. 97 A.L.L. Construction | Grant County Mulch Chevrolet program with driver Jason Kitzmiller for the 2021 seasons and beyond. Interested inquiries are encouraged to contact tonya@gcmulch.com or 304.257.8783.

The Toyota 200 presented by CK Power (160 laps | 200 miles) is the 16th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., Aug. 20, 2021, shortly after 9:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.

About Champion Power Equipment:

Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada.

Today Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters.

With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field.

For more information visit: ChampionPowerEquipment.com.