5 Ways to Reduce Distractions While You’re Driving

According to cdc.gov, in 2018, 2800 people were killed and a further 400,000 injured in crashes as a result of distracted driving. It’s one of the leading causes of car accidents in the United States.

These statistics show how important it is for us to remain vigilant when behind the wheel. We should aim to eliminate the causes of distractions as much as possible.

Below are going to take a look at five ways that you can do this while you’re driving.

Let’s get started.

Put away your phone

It’s tempting to want to answer a call or send a quick text when you’re on the road, but handling your mobile phone is one of the worst things you can do. In fact, you are four times more likely to get in a severe accident.

To resist the urge, place your phone in a concealed spot out of view. If you must use it for GPS purposes, put it on the appropriate holder and set up “hands-free” capabilities.

Keep passengers occupied

You probably already know how frustrating it can be when you’re driving with distracting passengers, especially young children. It’s difficult to remain focused when they are asking questions or arguing in the backseat.

To keep them entertained so that you can work on being a safer driver, try and find a few different solutions. Sticker books, portable DVD players, and some good old games such as I SPY are great options.

Take breaks to avoid fatigue

It’s challenging to stay concentrated when you’re tired. If you’re feeling fatigued on the road, you’re likely to get distracted more easily.

Take frequent breaks so that you can recharge and reset your mind. Experts recommend stopping every two hours and to avoid driving more than 8-10 hours in one day.

Avoid eating while driving

We all get hungry, but if you plan on having a quick snack while driving, you should pull over and take a break. When you’re eating, you don’t have two hands on the wheel. Not to mention that your eyes are off the road when you’re unpackaging something.

Take a little rest and continue on when you’re finished. It’s only a few extra minutes that could stop a severe crash.

Prepare for your journey in advance

Finally, the last way to reduce distractions while you are driving is to prepare for your journey in advance as much as possible. Set up your GPS, know your expected route, check the weather forecast and adjust all of your necessary vehicle controls.

You’ll be able to concrete entirely on driving and will know exactly when you need to leave to reach your destination on time. Preparation is a simple step that could potentially save a lot of lives.