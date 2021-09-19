Toyota Racing NCS Post-Race Recap — Bristol 9.18.21

FOUR CAMRYS ADVANCE TO ROUND OF 12 IN PLAYOFFS

Truex Claims Top-10 Finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (September 18, 2021) – In the first cutoff race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, all four Toyota Camrys advanced into the Round of 12. Martin Truex Jr. (seventh) scored the top-finish for Toyota at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night and was joined in the top-10 by his fellow Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin (ninth).

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Bristol Motor Speedway

Race 29 of 36 – 500 laps, 266.5 miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, Kevin Harvick*

3rd, William Byron*

4th, Ryan Blaney*

5th, Alex Bowman*

7th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

9th, DENNY HAMLIN

16th, BUBBA WALLACE

21st, KYLE BUSCH

29th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

32nd, DAVID STARR

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 7th

How would you sum up your race tonight?

“Just a battle. We battled with our Bass Pro Shops Toyota all night long and had a decent night for Bristol. No problems, no wrecks, no drama. We got some stage points that first stage and then struggled a little bit with the car, but got a bit better in the end, but came home seventh. Not a great night, but for us at Bristol it was uneventful and not a terrible night by any means.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Freight Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

How do you feel about your race tonight?

“Really disappointed about today. We were racing to to try to win and cut a tire there. We were fast, we were so fast. We got under Kyle (Larson) there on that run and cut a tire then didn’t have a caution there at the end to try to catch back up. Overall, I think we’re doing a great job. Our cars are fast every week.”

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 M&M’s Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 21st

What were you battling in the race to contend for the win?

“Just lack of speed really. We just weren’t very good at being able to make up time on the leaders there. Was only going to be about fifth quick. We fought hard there all day long and had a flat there at the end and got way behind. I guess we made it (into the Round of 12) so that’s all that matters.”

