BRODY ROA SHOOTS FOR THIRD PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY SIGNATURE EVENT WIN OF 2021

(Cypress, CA, September 22, 2021) This Saturday night, Brody Roa will be seeking his third Perris Auto Speedway signature main event win of the season in the “13th Annual Glenn Howard Memorial.” Already this year, the veteran driver has won the annual “Salute To Indy” and the “California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night” events on the famous Riverside County half mile clay oval.

If Roa, 30, does emerge triumphant on Saturday, it would not only be his third USAC/CRA and Perris Auto Speedway win of the year, but it would be his fifth total victory in 20 starts. In addition to the aforementioned wins at Perris, he scored a win in the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare and in an open 360 race on The Dirt Track at the Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield.

Saturday’s big event at Perris will be Roa’s first time in competition since contesting three races in Northern California over Labor Day weekend. In the 72-hours of racing in the upper half of the “Golden State,” he had sixth and third place finishes at the two night “Louie Vermeil Classic” at the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico. He rounded out that quick sojourn to the north with another third-place finish at the Petaluma Speedway.

Going into the three races in NorCal, “The Pride of Garden Grove” had closed to within 24-points of the point lead. However, the two third place finishes, and the sixth saw him lose some ground in the USAC/CRA Championship point standings. Heading into this Saturday’s race, he is 44-points behind the leader. Hopefully he can turn that tide back the other way beginning on Saturday. Starting in May, he has two wins, a second and a third at Perris. That makes his average finishing position at the track 1.75 in those four outings. That is by far the best at the track in that time period.

While racing is a very significant part of Roa’s life, there are more important things. For example, last week the veteran driver and his wife Tailor celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Addison Leanne with family and friends. They then snuck in a trip to Disneyland before heading back to the track this Saturday.

