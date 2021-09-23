How to Buy Car Accessories

Must say Buying equipment to customize a car is because we want to be different from other cars both increasing speed and appearance. The thing to keep in mind is the legal issue, whether it’s the color to be registered or the sound from the exhaust pipe. It is expensive according to the quality, brand, material used. Some parts may be But some items can be expensive.

Today we will introduce the purchase of car accessories to be used to decorate your car

Alloy wheels

It’s the first thing that’s popular. But when buying, be careful of second-hand Max. Especially those Max fixed the color. Be careful, the wheels may distort, should check carefully before buying because the price is not cheap and for your own safety as well

body kit

Also known as a set of spoilers to add beauty to the car. But should choose that it is customized to match the car If you choose badly, it will make your car look ugly instead. And have to look at the material of the parts that affect the smoothness of the parts. Mainly, the set comes from 3 major sources, namely the factory set. Dress from the Bureau of Standards and handcrafted dresses from general dress shops.

Factory set with a dress from a standard dresser may be more expensive than the dress in the store because of materials such as ABS plastic or injection molded fiber. It will be smooth and closely attached to the car body as well The color will have the same shine like the surface of the car as for spoilers at the custom-designed shop. It is often designed by itself or copied as fiber work by hand. Maybe some pieces are not smooth and the color may be distorted, not as shiny as it might be

Therefore, you have to consider it yourself and will pay higher to get items that have the same section as your car mats.

Body WRAP

Wrap with stickers It gives short-term beauty and is expensive once the sticker is peeled off. There may be cutter marks, scrapes, or paint scrapes. Including it may cause the color to be wrong from the registered and may be illegal as well. If you want to change the color, add a little more money. Going to the garage to paint would be better. Plus, the color is shiny and lasts longer as well as Intake Making a loud exhaust pipe must also be seen. Do not do more than what the law requires. So as not to disturb others Just change the exhaust pipe to add beauty should be better than the seat

Some people may not like the original upholstery. That has come and changed to a racing cushion. The selection must be made of copycats and cat dyes strewn about should choose well Should choose one that is comfortable and comfortable. It’s not just about being cool or beautiful.

TURBO

gasoline engine If the car didn’t have a turbo in the first place Or supercharged from the factory, do not go to decorate it. Because the price is not worth the car with 10-20 horsepower, except for an overhaul.

The important part, do not worry about the beauty of the dress alone. Should take into account the safety and then to be legal as well. Don’t be impatient. Impatient may get bad things, waste money without reason