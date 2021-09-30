Clay Greenfield returns to Spencer Davis Motorsports at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala.: Spencer Davis Motorsports (SDM) confirmed today that Clarksville, Tenn. native Clay Greenfield will return to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization for Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Often touted as a gifted superspeedway racer, Greenfield returns behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota Tundra determined to deliver his third career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series top-10 finish.

“I’m looking forward to Talladega for sure,” said Greenfield who will make his third start of 2021 on Saturday afternoon.

“Talladega is really special to me, it is where I attended my first NASCAR race and watched Dale Earnhardt Sr., win that day. I met my wife at Talladega, got engaged at Talladega and plan on getting my first win at Talladega on Saturday.

“I have a lot of respect for superspeedway racing, but I also know it’s an opportunity for a driver like me and a team like Spencer Davis Motorsports to shove ourselves into the spotlight. It is a race I look forward to all year.”

Reunited with a group of friends in his Spencer Davis Motorsports debut at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway earlier this month, Greenfield delivered a respectable 23rd place finish after starting 34th.

With a race under his belts under the leadership of crew chief Melvin Burns, Jr., Greenfield is ready to improve on their Bristol efforts.

“We had a good truck at Bristol, but our hopes for a better finish were dashed when we had a tire issue late in the race,” explained Greenfield. “We really made some strides during the race though and I can’t thank Spencer (Davis) and his team enough for the second chance to come to Talladega and build forward.

Greenfield will make his ninth start at the famed Alabama racetrack on Saturday and the breathtaking 2.66-mile superspeedway is the home of his career-best finish in the Truck Series.

He earned a career-best eighth-place run in the 2017 fred’s 250 powered by Coca-Cola, while also delivering four top-20 finishes including a 14th place finish last fall.

“You can have a love-hate relationship with a track like Talladega,” sounded Greenfield. “The track can be good to you or it can be wicked. I’ve been on both ends of the spectrum, but if luck is on your side – it can bring a finish like it did in 2017.

“I’d like to be better than eighth though Saturday, I’d love to win for myself, our partners and this team.”

Rackley Roofing will serve as the title marketing partner for Greenfield’s 68th career NCWTS start.

Established in 1974, Rackley Roofing has become one of the leading industrial and commercial roofing contractors in Tennessee. As a full-service roofing company, they have dedicated, in-house crews who each focus on one specialty.

They only hire highly-skilled, full-time roofing experts, enabling us to offer unparalleled service that exceeds customer expectations.

“I’m super stoked to have Rackley Roofing on board for Talladega this weekend,” Greenfield added. “They have been a good partner of mine over the years.

“There are two Rackley Roofing trucks on the track this weekend, so hopefully, between myself and Willie (Allen), we can give them some exposure and hopefully two finishes they are proud of.”

Spencer Davis Motorsports partner INOX Supreme Lubricants will also serve as a major partner for the 20th NCWTS race of the year.

INOX product range was first released in 1989 with the Original INOX MX3 Lubricant. The original MX3 product was in development stages for two years prior to release with testing and focus on creating the right product for the market.

The INOX product range continues to grow with 12 products on the market, each with their own many specialized qualities used in all different industries. All their products are tested and trialed before hitting the market to ensure the best of quality is maintained in the INOX name. INOX products are available at all major industrial, electrical, automotive, hardware, bearing and mining, marine, fishing and tackle outlets, plus many more locations.

A wholly owned Australian company Candan Industries is now exporting to over 25 countries including the United States of America, Canada, France, South Africa, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

“We’re looking forward to having Clay back in our truck this weekend at Talladega,” said Spencer Davis Motorsports team owner and mainstay driver Spencer Davis. “He has a lot of experience on tracks like Daytona and Talladega which is a benefit to our race team.

“The truck looks sharp in the Rackley Roofing colors and I hope we’re able to load up on Saturday with a strong finish to carry us to Martinsville in late October.”

Based on metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Greenfield will lineup 34th for the 200-lap race.

Melvin “Woody” Burns who started the year with SDM as car chief will continue in his new role as crew chief for the fourth consecutive NCWTS race.

Following Talladega, Spencer Davis Motorsports plans to compete at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in the United Rentals 200 on Sat. Oct. 30. 2021.

For more on Clay Greenfield, please like him on Facebook (Clay Greenfield Motorsports) and follow him on Instagram (@claygreenfield) and Twitter (@claygreenfield).

Stay connected with Spencer Davis Motorsports on Instagram (@teamsdm11) and Twitter (@teamSDM11).

The Chevrolet Silverado 250 (94 laps | 250.4 miles) is the 20th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Sat., Oct. 2, 2021, shortly after 12:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).