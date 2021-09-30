LUCAS OIL POWRi SOUTHWEST LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR SERIES MAKES FINAL BARONA SPEEDWAY APPEARANCE OF 2021

(Lakeside, CA, September 29, 2021) The POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series will make its final 2021 appearance at its home track, the Barona Speedway, this Saturday night, October 2nd. After a wingless race two weeks ago, the teams will reaffix the wings on top of their cars for Saturday’s show.

When the series was last at the track on September 18th, Grant Sexton of Lakeside raced to a convincing win in the 20-lap main event on the San Diego County ¼ mile dirt oval. The victory was the fourth in eight starts this year at Barona for the 17-year-old. El Cajon’s Braden Chiaramonte, the leading rookie in the series, placed second with Sexton’s father Brent third. Alpine rookie Matt Sotomayor and San Diego’s David Bezio rounded out the top five.

Teen Sexton will carry a 99-point lead over Bezio into Saturday’s race. Chiaramonte is third, only 27-points behind Bezio. Fourth place is Sotomayor and Rudy Padilla is fifth.

Grant and Brent are the only two drivers with more than one win this season in the two-year-old series. Grant has the aforementioned four victories at Barona. Brent has a pair of wins that came at the Mojave Valley Raceway in Arizona and Barona. Indio’s James Turnbull, San Diego’s Parker Dumas, Dalton Sexton, and Bezio have all recorded single victories this year.

The SWLS will contest heats, a possible B Main and an A Main on Saturday.

In addition to the SWLS, Modifieds, Sport Mods, Sport Compacts, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, 360/410 Sprint Cars, Mini Dwarfs, and Junior Sprints will also be in action this week. Gates will open at noon with the first race at 5:00. Fans can bring coolers and barbecues if they wish. The track is located at 1754 Wildcat Road in Lakeside (92040). The track website is https://baronaspeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (619) 749-8115.

After Saturday, the SWLS will take two months off before contesting the last two races of the 2021 campaign at the inaugural “Lettuce Bowl” at the Imperial Valley Raceway on December 4th and 5th. The races will be jointly sanctioned by the WMR Midgets. Both races will be wingless events.

The Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Lucas Oil, Sexton Fire Protection, RTL Traffic Control & Equipment, Victory Graphix, United Cleaning Company, BK Wing, and A.M. Ortega Construction Inc.

For up to the minute updates on the Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series, please visit the series website at raceswls.com or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Southwest-Lightning-Sprints-101419131399196

Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Point Standings

Grant Sexton – Lakeside, CA – 1215 David Bezio – San Diego, CA – 1116 Brandon Chiaramonte ® – El Cajon, CA – 1089 Matt Sotomayor ® – Alpine, CA – 1006 Rudy Padilla – Norco, CA – 788 Parker Dumas – San Diego, CA – 734 D.J. Dumas – El Cajon, CA – 718 Peter Benker – Alpine, CA – 665 Jim Squire III – El Cajon, CA – 576 Dalton Sexton – Lakeside, CA – 591

2021 Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Schedule

March 26 Mohave Valley Raceway (Winged) – James Turnbull

March 27 Mojave Valley Raceway (Winged) – Brent Sexton

April 3 Barona Speedway (Winged) – Parker Dumas

April 17 Barona Speedway (Winged) – Dalton Sexton

May 1 Barona Speedway (Winged) – Grant Sexton

May 15 Barona Speedway (Wingless) – Grant Sexton

June 12 Barona Speedway (Winged) – Grant Sexton

August 7 Barona Speedway (Winged) – David Bezio

August 21 Barona Speedway (Wingless) – Brent Sexton

September 18 Barona Speedway (Wingless) – Grant Sexton

October 2 Barona Speedway (Winged)

December 4 Imperial Valley Speedway w/WMR Midgets

December 5 Imperial Valley Speedway w/WMR Midgets