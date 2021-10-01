Young’s Motorsports Talladega Superspeedway October Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Chevrolet Silverado 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): F.N.B. Corporation

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

Chevrolet Silverado 250 Starting Position: 16th (Based on event formula)

2021 Driver Points Position: 27th

2021 Owner Points Position: 21st

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

The Lowdown: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year candidate Kris Wright will pilot the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway for his 15th career start.

In addition to his 13 Truck Series races this season at Daytona, Las Vegas (twice), Richmond, Kansas, Darlington, Charlotte, Texas, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Gateway, Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Wright also made his NCWTS debut last summer at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.

Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 marks just the second time in 2021 where Wright will compete on a superspeedway.

Welcome Aboard: For the fourth time in 2021, F.N.B. Corporation will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina.

The Company has total assets of more than $38 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864.

Kris Wright Truck Series Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 will mark Wright’s inaugural debut at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Wright made his 14th career NCWTS start.

Starting 26th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Wright’s No. 02 Wright Chevrolet | WrightCars.com made gains throughout the race to collect a strong 16th place finish at the checkered flag.

The Las Vegas finish was Wright’s third top-20 finish of the 2021 NCWTS season.

Driver Intel: Road racing standout Kris Wright continues his rookie season with Young’s Motorsports with Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver invades the Truck Series scene this season after spending much of the 2020 season competing in the ARCA Menards Series competing for Chad Bryant Racing and GMS Racing, respectively.

Wright earned three top-10 finishes in six races, including a career-best seventh in the season finale at Kansas Speedway last October.

This season, in addition to the Truck Series, Wright has spent time competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing on the road courses and a string of races in ARCA for Rette Jones Racing.

Solid Pace For Young’s Motorsports: With three races remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season, Young’s Motorsports sits a respectable 21st in the series owner standings with a handful of drivers.

In addition to Kaz Grala and Wright, NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry, NASCAR Cup Series’ standout Daniel Suarez and USAC Triple Crown champion Chris Windom have all piloted the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in the 19 races thus far of 2021.

In one of the most competitive Truck Series seasons on record, the team has collected one top-five, two top-10s, five top-15s and 12 top-25 efforts collectively.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 142nd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 141 races, he has two wins, 23 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes to his resume.

Touted as a gifted engineer, Troconis will make his eighth crew chief start at Talladega this weekend.

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quote:

On Talladega: “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to compete at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend with the Young’s Motorsports team. The team brought me a very competitive No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway in February.

“I know that Eddie (Troconis, crew chief) and the rest of the Young’s Motorsports team is bringing me another fast truck and I look forward to contending for a top-10 finish on Saturday afternoon.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Tate Fogleman

Primary Partner(s): Traeger Wood Pellet Grills

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

Chevrolet Silverado 250 Starting Position: 20th (Based on event formula)

2021 Driver Points Position: 22nd

2021 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: In his sophomore season of Truck Series competition, Fogleman returns to Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway eyeing his second career top-10 finish for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Aboard: For the 20th Truck Series race of 2021, Young’s Motorsports and Fogleman welcome Traeger Wood Pellet Grills as the primary marketing partner on Fogleman’s No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado for the Chevrolet Silverado 250.

Traeger invented the original Wood-Fired Grill over 30 years ago in Mt. Angel, Oregon. They continue to lead the industry as the world’s No. 1 selling wood-fired grill, perfected by decades of mastering the craft of wood-fired cooking.

Tate Fogleman Truck Series Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 will mark Fogleman’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

Last October, he started 16th but was collected in an early race accident and was relegated to a 31st place finish.

Tate Fogleman Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway in two miles or larger in length, Fogleman has made seven starts throughout his career carrying an improved average finishing position of 24.9.

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Fogleman made his 45th career NCWTS start.

Starting 33rd based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Fogleman’s No. 12 Solid Rock Carriers Chevrolet charged to a 14th place finish, delivering his third top-15 finish of the 2021 season.

To The Point(s): Entering Talladega, Fogleman sits 22nd in the championship standings with 221 points earned. Fogleman stands seven points from 20th currently occupied by Christian Eckes.

161 points separate Fogleman from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Tyler Ankrum with three races remaining.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team maintains 30th in the NCWTS owner standings.

Did You Know?: 21-year-old Fogleman is the son of Jay Fogleman a former competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and a 10-time winner in what is now known as the CARS Tour Series.

He is also a business major at High Point University and has a strong passion for fishing.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Fogleman as crew chief of the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is crew chief Ryan London.

He will crew chief his 44th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 43 races, he has one top-five and three top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his third race as crew chief at Talladega.

Tate Fogleman Pre-Race Quotes:

On Talladega Return: “I’m excited to get another shot at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. We really had a fast No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado last October but got collected in someone else’s mess very early in the race.

“Now, we carry the momentum from our strong top-15 finish last weekend at Las Vegas and head to Talladega with our No. 12 Traeger Wood Pellet Grills Chevrolet Silverado focused on putting the Young’s Motorsports team back in Talladega Victory Lane!”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Rounded by Concealment Express

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

Chevrolet Silverado 250 Starting Position: 28th (Based on event formula)

2021 Driver Points Position: 24th

2021 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway eyeing not only his first top-10 of the season for Young’s Motorsports but his second NCWTS victory at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

No. 114: This weekend at Las Vegas, Boyd will make his 114th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 46 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 64th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome To The Team: This weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Rounded by Concealment Express as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado.

Concealment Express, known for their 100% made in the USA holsters, announced their new brand today, Rounded

Concealment Express known for their 100% made in the USA holsters have always prided themselves on making the best holsters in the industry, all designed and manufactured right here in the USA.

With their new name and expanding pipeline of new products, Rounded will continue to focus on the speed in which they can deliver online orders.

Concealment Express first appeared at Kansas Speedway last year and has been on the No. 20 truck multiple times this year. The Rounded team and Spencer Boyd are also working on bringing a show truck to a Charlotte-area Academy Sports and Outdoors store in the coming months.

In addition to their online store, Rounded products are sold at Academy stores nationwide as well as thousands of local sporting goods stores.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 will mark Boyd’s fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Alabama-famed race track.

In his three previous efforts, Boyd has a win in the 2019 Sugarlands Shine 250, while also carrying an average finish of 17.3.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway in two miles or larger in length, Boyd has made 11 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 18.5.

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Boyd made his 63rd career NCWTS start.

Starting 31st based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Boyd’s No. 20 Hair Club Chevrolet Silverado surged forward throughout the 134-lap race. Hard work by Boyd and his Joe Lax led the team to a respectable 19th place finish.

To The Point(s): Entering Talladega, Boyd sits 24th in the championship standings.

49 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Christian Eckes with three races remaining this season.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 team also secures 33rd in the NCWTS owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 63 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.9.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 20 Rounded by Concealment Express Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

He will crew chief his 74th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 73 races, he has one pole and six top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his fourth race as crew chief at Talladega.

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Rounded by Concealment Express Partnership: “I love the energy of this company. They are an extremely hard-working group of very smart people that I am proud to represent.

“I’m honored they have chosen me and Young’s Motorsports to help launch this brand. Then to do it at Talladega is even more special. We’ll bring them a bullet of a truck to the track and we’ll get her unholstered coming to the checkered flag.”

Race Information:

The Chevrolet Silverado 250 (94 laps | 250.4 miles) is the 20th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Sat., Oct. 2, 2021, shortly after 12:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).