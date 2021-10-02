Ford Performance NASCAR: Cindric Clinches Spot in Round of 8 with Top 10 Talladega Finish

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series — Sparks 300

Talladega Superspeedway | Saturday, October 2, 2021

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

8th — Austin Cindric

11th — Ryan Sieg

15th — Joey Gase

27th — Riley Herbst

28th — Jason White

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Carquest Ford Mustang — “As far as I understand we’ve advanced onto the next round, so it’s kind of job accomplished for the day. I felt like there were an equal amount of good moves and moves I shouldn’t have made today. I was just trying to be aggressive and gain track position. The track raced a little different today than it usually does, but Riley and I were able to work well through a lot of the day. A lot of that work together is paying off, so, overall a solid day. I think it’s probably one of the fastest speedway cars I’ve had to be honest, so thanks to Roush Yates and obviously the Penske guys. This car has won Daytona, was second here in the spring race and advanced us into the next round of the playoffs, so it’s a pretty good car.”

YOU AND RILEY TOOK TURNS PUSHING AND HELPING EACH OTHER. HOW DID THAT WORK FROM YOUR PERSPECTIVE? “I think it worked out well. I tried to be mama bear for the first two stages, just protecting the runs that came and it felt like we both did about as good a job as we could. After we had that restart near the end of stage three I pulled up when I probably shouldn’t have to cover the top and the bottom ended up being super dominant, so that’s just the way it goes.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang — “We were doing everything to plan and then I think with 10 or 20 laps to go the incident came and somebody from behind me didn’t use their brake pedal and knocked the back of our race car off, so we had to come down pit road and fix that, and then that obviously put us in the hornet’s nest and the top three-wide. At that point, I knew we were gonna be wrecked. It’s just a shame that they hit us from the back and we had to come back down pit road and fix it or else we could have restarted and stayed up front where we were all day. We led a lot of laps. We got a lot of points, but we just didn’t finish well. I think we’ve got to go win the Roval now.”