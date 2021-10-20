Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 10.20.21

This Week in Motorsports: October 18-24, 2021

· NCS/NXS/ARCA: Kansas Speedway – October 23-24

PLANO, Texas (October 20, 2021) – It’s a big weekend at Kansas Speedway as NASCAR’s top two series battle for Playoff positions, while Ty Gibbs looks to clinch a historic national ARCA title.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS

Last time we were in Kansas… Kyle Busch earned a birthday win at the spring stop at Kansas Speedway. Busch led the final 11 laps to earn his first win of the season and clinch his spots in the Playoffs. In Texas, Busch moved above the Playoff cutline with a top-10 finish.

Hamlin wants to continue winning Kansas ways… Denny Hamlin battled to an 11th-place finish in Kansas despite being involved in two late-race incidents. Hamlin heads to Kansas Speedway above the cutline at a track he has seen much success on. He scored Toyota’s first win at the track in 2012 and he added two more wins in October 2019 and July 2020.

Truex looks to rebound… After a late-race accident in Texas, Martin Truex Jr. is looking for a win in one of the next two races to advance to the Championship 4 and he’s got two great tracks to do it at – starting with Kansas Speedway. The 2017 Cup Series Champion swept the races at the track in his title season.

Bell back at site of personal milestone… Christopher Bell heads to Kansas Speedway with momentum after a third-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Bell has fond memories of the track after leading the final four laps to score his first Xfinity Series win at the track in 2017.

Hemric on streak of four straight… Daniel Hemric is on a streak of four straight top-five finishes, improving his position by one in each race – highlighted by a runner-up finish last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Hemric also finished second in this race one year ago.

Jones strong at Kansas… Brandon Jones loves Kansas Speedway. He has won at Kansas Speedway the last two seasons. In 2019, he led the final 10 laps and earned his first career Xfinity Series victory. Last season, he drove through the field on the final restart and led the final lap to score the win.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA

Gibbs looks to clinch title… Ty Gibbs looks to complete a historic season in the ARCA Menards Series at the final race of the season at Kansas Speedway. Due to the amount of cars entered, Gibbs will only have to start the race to claim the championship. His run to the championship has been historic with 10 victories, 18 top-five finishes and 1590 laps led. The 19-year-old racer also won the ARCA Sioux Chief Showdown Championship earlier this season.

Heim back at historic victory for Toyota… Toyota development driver Corey Heim drove to his first ARCA Menards Series victory at Kansas Speedway last fall. For Toyota, it was the 100th victory for Camry on the national ARCA Menards Series tour.

